After months of speculation, Nintendo finally lifted the lid last week on the information that people really wanted to hear: a new Mario Kart game, the Switch 2 release date, what the heck Switch 2's mysterious 'C' button does.

As it turns out, clicking the right Joy-Con's new button opens up the GameChat service, so you can have a natter with your pals while you get to some online gaming. However, as you might expect, such a service requires you to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, so what happens if you click it without an active membership? Nothing too bad, it seems.

That's according to Nintendo's Takuhiro Dohta, who, in a recent interview with Game Spot, tip-toed around the button's purpose for the NSO-less while affirming that nothing too terrible will go down if you do happen to accidentally press it.

"Sorry, I can't get into the details of what exactly pops up or shows up when you press the button [when you're not online]," Dohta told the outlet, "but just rest assured nothing bad's going to happen.".

Perhaps it's just our love for disaster movies, but there's something about hearing "nothing bad's going to happen" that instantly makes us assume something bad could happen. Maybe, for those without NSO, the 'C' stands for "Combustion," "Chaos," or "Catastrophe". How dramatic would that be?

While Dohta annoyingly couldn't share any details on what actually goes down for expired subscription holders, we have to imagine it will be as simple as an error sound or a NSO plan pop-up at most — we're getting annoyed at just the thought of the latter.

Fortunately, it's going to be a while before we get to find out for sure. GameChat will launch alongside Switch 2 on 5th June and, to ensure everyone can get in on the fun, the service will be treated to a free open-access period until 31st March 2026.