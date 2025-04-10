The next generation of Switch is introducing a new concept when it launches on 5th June 2025: Game-Key Cards. In case you missed it, these are 'physical' game releases that contain a cartridge, but the cartridge has no meaningful data on it. Instead, it acts as a 'key' of sorts which then lets you download the relevant software from the Nintendo eShop. Think of it like a code-in-a-box, except it's now a cartridge.

The idea has gone down like a lead balloon with fans, with many claiming (understandably) that physical releases should have the full data on the cartridge. Indeed, Robert Florence, host of the rebooted GamesMaster TV series, has taken to social media to state that fans "MUST resist buying these Game-Key releases", claiming that anything less than the complete game on-cartridge should result in "no sale":



Physical needs to mean ALL current data on the cartridge. Or no sale. I know there are bigger things going on in the world - but we MUST resist buying these Game-Key releases. April 9, 2025

Game-Key Cards do offer up some semblance of flexibility, mind you, since the resulting download won't be locked to your Nintendo Account. Yes, you'll need to keep the card inserted in order to play the game, but you'll also be able to lend it out or even sell it if needed; something you certainly couldn't do with code-in-a-box releases.

Nevertheless, it represents a significant shift in how third-party publishers in particular might want to approach their releases on the Switch 2. We've already seen the likes of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Street Fighter 6, and Survival Kids opt for this approach, and this is before the console has even been released. Who knows how many we might see in the years to come.