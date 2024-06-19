One of the most exciting games announced during the latest Nintendo Direct was The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - a brand new entry in Link's top-down adventures, where you'll be taking on the role of Princess Zelda after Link goes missing.

There's already been all sorts of discussion about the game online, but one of the biggest talking points seems to be the game's map. Now, we know this new chapter will look much like the remake of Link's Awakening on the Switch, and it seems the map has at least taken some inspiration from certain other entries in the series.

As highlighted by many fans, in one scene you can see certain points of interest on the map match up with the layout of the map in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Some other comments also suggest there are similarities to the 3DS outing, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and even connections to the Game Boy Color 'Oracle' entries. Of course, this new game is also filled with "strange rifts" which may alter the layout.

Many comments (as you can see above) have also noted how there seem to be multiple areas in the trailer like Gerudo town that simply didn't exist in the older top-down Zelda games. Then there are also some theories suggesting this might just be one aspect of a much bigger (and newer) map. At the very least, we know this new entry is still set in the Kingdom of Hyrule, with the people of this land being "stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared" - and even Link isn't safe this time!