The Switch 2 has been officially confirmed to be arriving this June, and ahead of the big launch, Nintendo is offering a brand-new themed item on the My Nintendo Store in North America.

Yes, before the actual system even arrives, you can now get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 "Wristlet Keychain". This red wristlet will set you back 600 Platinum Points and features the system's new logo. Here's the full description, along with some additional photos:

Show off your love for gaming on the go with this handy keychain featuring the iconic Nintendo Switch 2 logo.

The lanyard features a red wristlet designed for maximum comfort and functionality, making it a stylish accessory for any fan. This physical reward is available while supplies last.

Once again, this stylish accessory will be available in North America "while supplies last" so grab it before it's gone. Shipping fees also apply. If we see any Switch 2 items pop up on My Nintendo Stores in other locations, we'll let you know.