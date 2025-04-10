Hands On Mario Kart World Brings The Utter Chaos In Knockout Mode The World Wide Road

And here's what some other sites thought about this new entry in the Mario Kart series:

"The entire presentation of Mario Kart World just feels fresh and polished. The visuals are enhanced, it runs silky smooth, and everything feels livelier, more cartoonish, more welcoming. Every explosion is accompanied by a visual ‘BOOOM’ effect on screen, and even your car horn makes little ‘BEEP’s appear in the air. It’s clear from top to bottom that this is a top notch product, and that Nintendo intends it have the same longevity Mario Kart 8 Deluxe did."

"Mechanically, everything felt really tight and satisfying so even if there isn’t a ton of reward for exploring it’s still really fun to explore. But knowing Nintendo, they’ll definitely be reasons to poke around here. In general, the gameplay feels like a slightly tighter and more forgiving version of Mario Kart 8, so if you spent a ton of time there you’ll feel right at home here."

"Comparisons to Forza Horizon 5 seem apt, as it feels like I’m just cruising around until the event starts. While there may not be as robust driving options — Mario Kart is still an arcadey game! — I enjoyed the drive. I wanted to see what was around the next bend, with so many terrain and track types merging together seamlessly."

"Knockout is a fantastic use of Mario Kart World's greater scope. In normal races, having so many other drivers doesn't really feel like it adds much most of the time. The track is congested, but that's about it. In Knockout, where drivers below a certain placement are eliminated at various checkpoints, it is given purpose. The congestion adds to the drama, and it feels like you're always in a fight for something."