The subject of price has been a huge point of controversy with the recently-announced Nintendo Switch 2, with some folks claiming the console itself is too expensive, many claiming that Mario Kart World is too expensive, and that Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour should be, well... free.

Priced at $9.99 in the US, Welcome Tour essentially takes you through the technology present in the Switch 2 and includes multiple minigames to illustrate the advances made with the new system. Given the remarkable success of Wii Sports for the Wii and Astro's Playroom for the PS5, however, it's certainly come as a shock that Welcome Tour isn't being included as a pack-in title.

One person who has now, shall we say, indirectly weighed in on the conversation is none other than Reggie Fils-Aimé, ex-president of Nintendo of America (thanks, IGN). Reggie was instrumental in convincing NCL to include Wii Sports as a pack-in title for the Wii back in 2006, and to perhaps reiterate what a strong move this was, he's recently taken to X to highlight an interview with IGN in which he explained the thought process.

If you don't want to click through to the posts themselves (and we get it), you can check out the conversation in the time-stamped video above. Essentially, however, Reggie resurfacing this conversation now, of all times, is clearly an indication that he perhaps feels the decision to sell Welcome Tour as a separate product may indeed be incorrect.

Some folks have also taken issue with the title itself – at least, the Western title, that is. Admirable-Clam-Brain posted on Reddit to state that the Japanese title – Exhibition of Nintendo Switch 2 Secrets (Nintendo Switch 2 のひみつ展) – implies a more substantial experience, thus potentially justifying a small price. Meanwhile, they say that 'Welcome Tour' sounds like more of a tutorial; a one-off experience that might not be worth paying for.

It's an interesting way of looking at it, and yes, maybe the message behind the game's intention was a bit lost in translation. Who knows. Either way, you're currently looking at $9.99 if you want to check out Welcome Tour at launch. Only time will tell if Nintendo opts to make it free in the future.