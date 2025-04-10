Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 806k

There's been a load of discourse about the price tags associated with everything concerning the Nintendo Switch 2, and rightly so. If we can't discuss things like this openly and frankly, you know some big company would look to exploit the public more than they already do.

The talk regarding the price of games carries on, and is a layered, multi-faceted issue that — tariffs aside — essentially boils down to the fact that people don't like to have prices raised anywhere, and that's entirely understandable. It's not nice to see a big company suddenly demand more moolah for something than you were expecting.

I agree with the games side of things, I don't want to pay more than I want to as much as anyone else, but I can't in good conscience say the same thing about the console. For everything it offers, I honestly believe it's a flippin' powerhouse.

Don't get me wrong, $450 is a lot of money whichever way you slice it, but what we're actually getting for that money is, I think, more than reasonable. Being a bargain and costing a lot of money aren't mutually exclusive; a house in good condition that's half the price of all those around it is undeniably a bargain, but it's still hundreds of thousands of pounds to buy.

We can't say with any solid certainty just how powerful the Switch 2 is going to be, and even if we did, it's a difficult thing to quantify in a way that the average gamer is going to be able to understand. Few people give a teraflop about numbers, they care about how powerful it's going to feel.

And what we have is a console capable of outputting a 4K resolution at 60 frames a second, with a 1080p 120Hz HDR screen that you can slip into a backpack or oversized pocket and play wherever you want. It's the same thickness as the original Switch to boot, and if you can find something else out there that boasts the same power, features, and form factor for the same price, please let us know. Because we'll buy it in an instant.

Not convinced? Have a look at the video at the top of the page where I go into more detail, and use Cyberpunk 2077 as an example. It's strong stuff.