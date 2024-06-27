Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

To celebrate the release of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD this week, Nintendo has launched a new batch of icons for Switch Online members.

The first wave is already underway and features icons based on characters like Luigi and Toad. These icons will set you back 50 Platinum Points, with borders and backgrounds priced at 5 Platinum Points each. Here's a look at the first wave, courtesy of NSO Icon Alerts on social media:

The first wave will run until 3rd July 2024. Wave 2 to runs until 10th July, Wave 3 ends on 17th July, and the final wave will take place from 17th July until 24th July. Here's a look at some of the other icons on the way:

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is now available on the Switch. You can learn more in our review here on Nintendo Life. We've also put together a round up and it's been confirmed Tantalus Media, the team behind Skyward Sword HD, worked on this latest Switch release.