By now, you might have seen some stories about the team behind Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. While the original 3DS release in 2013 was made by the talented Canadian-based studio Next Level Games, for the game's high-definition Switch version, it seems Nintendo has once again called on the services of the Australian developer Tantalus Media.

The Aussie Nintendo fansite Vooks.net highlighted this in its review of the game, with multiple outlets like IGN and VGC also confirming this studio's major involvement in the project just a day out from the game's official launch.

As you might recall, Tantalus is the same team behind The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, released on the Switch in 2021. It also worked on Twilight Princess HD for the Wii U. Apart from Luigi's second outing, the studio has recently worked on series like Age of Empires, Cities: Skylines, Stellaris, and the game LEGO 2K Drive. And earlier in the Switch's lifecycle it helped out with Sonic Mania and RiME.

This latest studio reveal ahead of an official launch follows comments from a Nintendo representative recently, who reiterated the company wouldn't be revealing its partner developers until games were released and players saw the credits roll.

In saying this, it looks like we might already know the team partnering with Nintendo on Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and Mario & Luigi fans may have an idea of the studio behind the new release Mario & Luigi: Brothership - with Nintendo also revealing some of the "original developers" are involved in this project.