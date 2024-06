Luigi makes a spooky return this week in Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for the Nintendo Switch. The reviews are already rolling in and so far they've been quite positive.

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game a "great" score of 8 out of 10, calling it the best way to play the game as of 2024, but also felt it could have maybe included some extra content to make it a little more appealing for returning players.