Atari and WayForward have revealed a new trailer for the upcoming stealth Metroidvania Yars Rising, launching on Nintendo Switch later this year.

It gives us a nice little glimpse at some of the game's core mechanics, including the ability to upgrade protagonist Emi Kimura's powers, hacking into various systems to partake in Yars' Revenge-inspired minigames, huge boss encounters, and of course, sneaky stealth gameplay.

It's also loaded with awesome easter eggs, including the cute 'Nolan' sign from the debut trailer (a nod to Atari's co-founder Nolan Bushnell) and what looks to be an actual Computer Space cabinet just sitting in one of the game's corridors. For those unfamiliar, Computer Space was designed by Bushnell and Ted Dabney and released in 1971. It was the first arcade game created and the first commercially available video game. Neat!

There's still no firm release date for Yars Rising, but we're definitely keen to see more. This looks like a WayForward game through and through, so for those who enjoy the likes of Shantae, Aliens: Infestation, and River City Girls, you're in for a treat with this one.

We recently spoke to the game's director, James Montagna, along with Atari's CEO Wade Rosen to find out more about the game's origin and mechanics. Check out the full interview below: