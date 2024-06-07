Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Sega announced earlier this year Sonic X Shadow Generations would be coming to the Switch and multiple other platforms this Autumn, so when exactly can we expect it?

Although Sega hasn't locked in an official date yet, according to 'billbil-kun' of Dealabs, this remaster featuring a brand new campaign is currently targeting an October release, with the price for the physical edition expected to be $49 USD across all platforms (including the Switch).

"Following new information we have just obtained, we confirm that the release date for Sonic X Shadow Generations is now set for October 25, 2024. In addition, the price of the physical edition of the game on PS5, Xbox One/Series X and Switch will be set at 49.99 US dollars."

The following images were also shared alongside this information by 'MysteryLupin' on social media - showing a box art, Robotnik journal, Sonic Adventure legacy skin, and some new screenshots:

This follows on from leaker 'Midori' recently claiming "Sega is in the process of submitting the Nintendo Switch version of Sonic x Shadow Generations". A rating for the game was also spotted in South Korea in April of this year.

Summer Game Fest starts this week, so we might not have to wait too long to find out more about Sonic X Shadow Generations.