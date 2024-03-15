It really feels like Summer Game Fest 2023 has only just ended, yet here we are gearing up for another look at what Geoff Keighley has up his sleeves for Summer Game Fest 2024.
The opening showcase for the upcoming event has just been confirmed, so that means it's time for us to start compiling a handy guide for you fine readers so that you can be sure you're fully up to date on what to expect come June later this year.
We'll be going over exactly when you need to tune into the various showcases pencilled in over the Summer months, which publishers are likely to take part in the festivities, and how you can watch the opening showcase right alongside us here on Nintendo Life.
So let's get to it, hm?
Summer Game Fest 2024 - What You Need To Know
What is Summer Game Fest?
Summer Game Fest, which started in 2020, is now an annual celebration of gaming, during which new titles are announced by publishers and showcased to media and general audiences alike.
While the festivities will kick off with an opening showcase in June, the event will essentially form a hub throughout the months of June and July, whereby partnered publishers can join in on the fun.
When is Summer Game Fest 2024?
Summer Game Fest 2024 kicks off on June 7th, 2024 with a live showcase hosted by the beloved organiser and Kojima's BFF, Geoff Keighley. After that, showcases will stretch across the Summer and encompass events both big and small from various publishers.
The opening showcase will take place on June 7th, 2024 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 9pm GMT / 7am AET (8th June).
Summer Game Fest Conference Times
As mentioned, Summer Game Fest will consist of multiple showcases during the Summer months. The below contains showcases that have been officially confirmed at the time of writing, and we will add more in as and when they're announced.
|Event
|Date
|Times
|Summer Game Fest 2024 Opening Showcase
|
7th June, 2024
|2pm PT / 5pm ET / 9pm GMT / 7am AET (8th June)
|Day of the Devs: SGF Edition
|7th June, 2024
|
4pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT / 9am AET (8th June)
When are the other Summer Game conferences?
There will likely, of course, be more showcases from other major publishers around the same time as Summer Game Fest and throughout the following weeks. As soon as we know more details, we will include all the relevant dates and times here.
Who's taking part in Summer Game Fest 2024?
We don't know which publishers will be taking part in this year's Summer Game Fest festivities yet, but here's a list of participants from last year's event:
Activision
Amazon Games
Annapurna Interactive
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Behaviour
Capcom
CD Projekt Red
Devolver Digital
Digital Extremes
Disney Interactive
Electronic Arts
Epic Games
Focus Entertainment
Gearbox
Grinding Gear Games
HoyoVerse
Kabam
Larian
Level Infinite
Magic the Gathering
Neowiz
Netflix
Nexon
Niantic
North Beach Games
Paradox
Pearl Abyss
Phoenix Labs
Plaion
PlayStation
Pocket Pair
Razer
Samsung Gaming Hub
Second Dinner
Sega
Smilegate
Square Enix
Steam
Techland
Tribeca Festival
Ubisoft
Warner Bros. Games
Xbox
How to watch Summer Game Fest 2024
Nintendo Life will again be blogging the Opening Showcase and hosting the stream here, so be sure to join us on June 7th, 2024!
As for other showcases during the months of June and July, respective publishers will likely host the event on YouTube, Twitch, and other streaming platforms. Here at Nintendo Life, we'll determine which ones to livestream on a case-by-case basis, depending on how Switch-heavy the content is likely to be.
What's the runtime for the Summer Game Fest 2024 Showcase?
The Opening Showcase will be roughly 2 hours in length.
Do I have to pay for Summer Game Fest?
Nope! All events will be completely free to view online. In fact, here's last year's Opening Showcase in case you'd like a sneak peek:
Let us know in the comments below if you have any specific questions regarding Summer Game Fest; we'll be sure to update the guide on a regular basis to ensure all content is as up-to-date as possible.
