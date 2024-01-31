SEGA has announced that Sonic X Shadow Generations will be heading to Nintendo Switch in Autumn 2024.
The game will feature a full remaster of the original 2011 Sonic Generations along with a brand-new campaign featuring Shadow the Hedgehog. Sorry, no guns here though. Sonic Generations features 2.5D levels in the style of the original games while also incorporating 3D levels popularised by Sonic Adventure.
Here's the official description from SEGA:
"Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences!
Play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen powers and abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form!
"SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a complete remaster of the classic hit SONIC GENERATIONS, featuring newly remastered versions of iconic 2D and 3D stages with upgraded visuals and new bonus content."
To mark the new release, Takashi Iizuka, Creative Officer at Sonic Team, stated "With Sonic x Shadow Generations, we wanted to bring Sonic Generations to [current platforms] while pairing a brand-new Shadow storyline to crossover with the original story. With Shadow’s portion of the title, players will get to know him more as a character and understand his motivations. It will create the ultimate celebration of Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow gameplay that all fans will surely enjoy.”
Will you be grabbing Sonic X Shadow Generations when it launches later this year? Did you play the original Sonic Generations? Let us know with a comment.
Where are the guns
biggest win of my life my god
Love it, let's hope they really deliver!
I've wanted Sonic Generations on Switch for many years, but the new Shadow content looks superb.
My last sonic game was Sonic Adventure 2: Battle for the GameCube!
I just haven't been interested in anything that came out after.
I love Sonic Adventure 2: Battle!
Never played Sonic Adventure though
I can already envision the looks of horror on parent's faces upon searching 'Sonic X Shadow' online.
Jokes aside, this looks pretty good! It's great to finally have Generations available on Switch and throwing in some extra Shadow-themed content is a great bonus (never expected them to call back to the original Shadow The Hedgehog in a million years). I've been meaning to pick up Generations for a bit and this seems like the perfect way to do so (assuming SEGA don't f*** it up XD).
Love that it's coming to Switch, love the focus on Shadow, having said that I'd rather have a Sonic Adventure 2 remaster.
Glad we're getting this either way, trailer looked cool.
But HUGE agree, where are the guns!
Been wanting to replay the game for awhile anyway so works out for me. Hopefully they don't Sonic Colors it.
Yes and it's not by Blind Squirrel, hopefully it stays that way.
No guns, no buys.
Must buy on concept alone
@Lizuka seriously. Don't mess up the 2 best Sonic games that generation.
I'm buying this, for sure.
Heavily rumored, but now they're adding Shadow content from SA2 and Shadow? Hell. Goddamn. Yes.
Calling it now, Sega's going to take down the Steam listing for the original Sonic Generations, and this will launch with Denuvo.
Oh I am definitely picking this up!
So no Sonic Heroes Remastered in 2024
And this game is coming right before Sonic The Movie 3 also with Shadow, premiering in December
Is this the right time for me to come out of the bunker and admit that I have alot of nostalgia for Shadow the Hedgehog GCN game? This looks wicked.
Guys, I googled 'Sonic x Shadow' beforehand and let me assure you, that trailer is VERY misleading. Be wary!
The proper Sonic Generations experience is finally coming to a Nintendo console. It's very satisfying for me since I wanted this release to happen for more than a decade.
Also, what a curious name. What's that on your mind huh?
@Kyloctopus To be fair, they ARE trying to drum up hype for the 3rd Sonic movie.
@martynstuff So how long until the Social Media pages make fun of the name?
Black Doom, SEGA sure knows how to get me interested... but then shows stiff Forces-like gameplay and makes me feel uneasy.
If this is truly a retread of Shadow levels then great, they wouldn't miss the chance to use Mephiles again.
The only time I got to play and beat this game was on ps now and yes it is amazing I had to freaking deal with delay and lag and all that, I’m happy I finally (hopefully) get to play this amazing sonic title in all its glory!
I was about to buy Sonic Generations on Xbox 360 so this announcement came just in time! Loved Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog, so I'm really happy with this
Damn!! I'm been thirsting to play something with Shadow in it ever since Sonic Adventure 2. Hope this doesn't disappoint.
@martynstuff Googling anything that is Sonic was your first mistake.
Is it me or it feels like the Shadow part is the main show while the remaster of Generations is like a side show?
I don't know that's the impression I'm getting. Still glad Sonic Generations: White Space-time (that's the Japanese name of the HD game) is finally on a Nintendo system. Though I also wish they included Sonic Generations: Blue Adventure (the 3DS game).
I feel like they should have thought that title through considering what usually appears when you type Sonic X Shadow.
@HammerGalladeBro Maybe they could add some of the stages from the 3DS version to this version too?
What a feeling. I didn’t expect to ever experience it again. After almost fifteen years, I’m actively looking forward to a Sonic game.
@larryisaman Guns are for whimps.
Shadows supposed to be the "ultimate life form" that uses his own chaos powers.
Never played it, but I always understood this was a very good game by any standard.
Hope there's a 60 fps mode. I don't care if the graphics get worse. I need stability with my speed.
@russell-marlow I yearn for the guns
Shadow the Hedgehog has always been one of my favorite video game characters since Sonic Adventure 2. Always thought he was cool and I'm a sucker for edgy characters with a tragic backstory.
@larryisaman Nope. It's how Shadow got branded as a try-hard edgelord and a laughing stock. Nobody outside the Sonic fandom takes him seriously and he's looked at as a joke.
On a more serious note, I'm willing to guess SEGA will go their 'Digital Deluxe Edition’ route and charge another £10 for the base game, a Sonic Prime skin, 3 bonus music tracks and a bonus gallery.
@Serpenterror Came here to ask that - thank God.
@martynstuff I'm more curious how they'll update the Steam version of the game. I hope I don't have to buy Sonic Generations again to play this and it's just DLC added to the base game.
Wish Silver was playable. He's my favorite Sonic character.
