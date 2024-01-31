Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

SEGA has announced that Sonic X Shadow Generations will be heading to Nintendo Switch in Autumn 2024.

The game will feature a full remaster of the original 2011 Sonic Generations along with a brand-new campaign featuring Shadow the Hedgehog. Sorry, no guns here though. Sonic Generations features 2.5D levels in the style of the original games while also incorporating 3D levels popularised by Sonic Adventure.

Here's the official description from SEGA:

"Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences!

Play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen powers and abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form!



"SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a complete remaster of the classic hit SONIC GENERATIONS, featuring newly remastered versions of iconic 2D and 3D stages with upgraded visuals and new bonus content."

To mark the new release, Takashi Iizuka, Creative Officer at Sonic Team, stated "With Sonic x Shadow Generations, we wanted to bring Sonic Generations to [current platforms] while pairing a brand-new Shadow storyline to crossover with the original story. With Shadow’s portion of the title, players will get to know him more as a character and understand his motivations. It will create the ultimate celebration of Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow gameplay that all fans will surely enjoy.”

