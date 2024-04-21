Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

It's the "Year of Shadow", and with this in mind, the upcoming release Sonic X Shadow Generations has now been rated.

As highlighted by Eurogamer, a rating for the title was published in South Korea yesterday. It doesn't reveal much else other than it's an "action" game and is suitable for "all" users. At the very least, it's a sign the remaster is still on track for its Q3 2024 release.

Sonic X Shadow Generations was officially revealed back in February and comes with a "complete remaster' of Sonic Generations, featuring remastered versions of "iconic" 2D and 3D stages along with upgraded visuals and some new bonus content. You can learn and see more in our original story: