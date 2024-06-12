Those who are well-versed in Steam will likely be familiar with SteamDB. This publicly-available, unofficial database provides all sorts of figures and information about the games available in the storefront and now, a similar tool for Epic Games exists.

At least, it existed. The newly established EpicDB (which is now offline) was intended to provide all the same information for titles on the Epic Games Store but it looks like a little too much information was put on display. Within hours of going live, users were seemingly able to see codenames and titles for a multitude of unannounced projects from publishers including SEGA, Ubisoft, Saber Interactive and many more.

Having realised that its private date was being made public, Epic Games released an update to hide all unpublished titles on the database. Yet, as you'd expect, Reddit and ResetEra users were quick to note down all titles before they were removed and there are some rather interesting inclusions.

Perhaps the most notable for us Nintendo fans is the mention of a 'Turok' project from Saber Interactive. It's unclear whether this would be a new game in the dino-hunting series or a remaster, but a Switch release feels like a safe bet either way given the series' N64 origins and 2019 Switch remaster.

Other eye-catching mentions on the list are 'SanJose' from Square Enix (believed to be another Tomb Raider bundle), 'Osiris 2.0' from Bethesda ('Osiris' was originally linked to Doom 64) and mention of the Knights of the Old Republic remake from Saber Interactive under the 'Knightling' codename — one we already knew about, but it's nice to see it's still alive and well, all the same.





-The… EpicDB (a SteamDB equivalent) launched and appears to be leaking many unannounced projects under codenames https://t.co/5UwhvaEoZ1 Some of the listings include-FFXVI (Skobeloff)-FFIX Remake (Momo) with a Tetra Master Starter Pack & Thief's Knives bonus-Turok from Saber-The… pic.twitter.com/cIqiF2wZUp June 12, 2024

As highlighted by Eurogamer, EpicDB also included listings for Red Dead Redemption and The Last of Us Part II PC ports.

The full list of leaked codenames was shared to the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit forum by user -LastGrail- prompting speculation about what project could be attached to each. It's worth bearing in mind that many of the linked projects are nothing more than a guess at the moment, so take it all with a hefty pinch of salt.

Still, there are some interesting prospects here. On top of the rumoured Nintendo codenames which have popped up from renowned leaker Midori (みどり) in recent weeks, it seems exciting are times ahead. If only there were a Nintendo Direct around the corner to start confirming a thing or two, eh?