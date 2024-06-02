The Pokémon Company is still running regular distribution events for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the latest one is now officially live.

This time trainers can get their hands on a Talonflame based on the one featured at last year's Japanese Championships and distributed to also celebrate the same event this year (thanks, Serebii.net).

The following code can be redeemed until 2nd June 2024: F1ARR0W23MASTER





In case you missed it, there's also a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle currently taking place starring Poison Tera Type Swampert. You can read more in our previous story: