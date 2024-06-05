Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

We are quickly approaching the release of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on 27th June and, with the marketing campaign in full swing, Nintendo Japan has uploaded a trio of terrifying trailers to show us a little more of the high-definition chills and thrills.

The three short trailers all start with the same spooked Luigi animation — don't worry, you're not watching the same one three times over — but there are snippets of new footage thrown in there too, showcasing some ghost encounters, spinning toilets and a pesky mammoth that you might remember from the OG 3DS version.

It all looks... well... like Luigi's Mansion 2 — this is the same game that we know and love, after all. Hey, at least the HD visuals are shining in the showcased cutscenes.

The trailers are only 30 seconds long (what can we say? We're excited for more Luigi!) and you can find the remaining two below.

We still have a few weeks to go before Luigi's Mansion 2 HD gets spooky on Switch, but there are plenty of pre-order options available for those who want to bagsy a copy now.