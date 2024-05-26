The 3DS title Luigi's Mansion 2 will make return next month on the Switch and ahead of the game's launch, Nintendo has started to reveal more of the pre-order goodies that will be up for grabs.

In South Korea, Nintendo has shown a range of items Luigi fans will be able to get their hands on at select retailers when they reserve a copy of the game. This includes a holographic acrylic key holder, a desk mat, a mug, umbrella, and a transparent beach bag.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is described as a "visually enhanced version" of the original 2013 game. You can check out some of the pre-order bonuses up for grabs locally in our previous coverage and guide here on Nintendo Life: