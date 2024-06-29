Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

Since the Nintendo Direct last week, the company's social media pages have been in overdrive promoting all of the new and upcoming releases. As usual, these same pages have also been detailing some of the finer points of each games, and in the latest update Nintendo has shared a graphic of some of the items Zelda will make use of in her new outing Echoes of Wisdom.

In case you missed the original announcement, 'echoes' are imitations of things Zelda can find within the game environment. She is able to do this with the help of the 'Tri Rod' and her new mysterious fairy friend, Tri.

"Create echoes like water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes—or find your own creative combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even create echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat!" "There are lots of echoes to discover in The Legend of #Zelda: #EchoesofWisdom, and how you use them to solve puzzles and battle enemies is entirely up to you!"

Some other echoes spotted in the announcement trailer include boxes, beds, trees, sign posts, trampolines and you can even summon echoes based on enemies. You can also use these echoes to reach new heights, fly, battle underwater, and much more!

If you would like to find out even more things about this new game, check out our feature focused on 25 things you might have missed in the reveal trailer.