Last year, published Nacon announced RoboCop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter based on the iconic cyberpunk franchise with veteran actor Peter Weller reprising his role for the title.
Now, however, with the game heading for release on November 2nd, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it looks like the Nintendo Switch version has been quietly cancelled.
Thanks to a tip from Lord Conrad's Brewery, a Facebook exchange with the official Robocop: Rogue City page has confirmed that a Nintendo Switch version is no longer in the works.
No reason has been provided for the cancellation, so it's unclear as to whether Polish developer Teyon has ruled out a Nintendo release entirely, or if it's simply waiting for the inevitable Switch successor. Time will tell.
Either way, if you want to play Robocop: Rogue City next month, then you'll have to opt for the game on another platform.
What do you make of this cancellation? Were you going to pick up Robocop on Switch? Let us know.
[source facebook.com]
Comments 26
That's disappointing, though not totally surprising. I would have bought it for a dollar.
Wasn't sure why it was announced for the system to begin with tbh.
Maybe they can do a native port for the next system, if there's demand.
Cancelled quietly, or there would be. Trouble.
@Woderwick Indeed.
"Let the port go or there'll be...trouble."
I imagine it’s being moved over to the Switch 2 instead. If it’s coming out next year, it would make sense to hold out for that console.
Great news... orrible game... impossible to port robocop on a game and make it enjoable... robocop is slow, static and almost invincible.
Having played the Steam demo, there's no way the Switch is powerful enough to pull it off. Perhaps on the Switch sequel, whenever that is
Honestly, I didn't even know a Switch port of this game was in the cards.
But then again, I forgot this game even existed before it recently released despite loving the first movie so what do I know?
Noooooooo! Dead or Alive this game was coming with me! (but, apparently, not anymore)
They had to kill the Switch release because they made a mistake. Now it's time to erase that mistake.
@FragRed I was going to post the same thing!
I would have got the game on Switch, we're all humans, after all.
Truly understandable.
Games like these need to be on a more powerful machine.
Just port it over when switch 2 arrives.
@Edu23XWiiU Sorry to burst your bubble, but I was resurrected by Victor Frankenstein, cursed by a werewolf, and had my neck bit by a vampire.
It was one of those days.
On the bright side it's not expensive like today's AAA games. The not-so-bright side is it's still overpriced.
Bring the game to the next Nintendo console (the Swiitch TwU).
"You have 20 seconds to comply."
@AndroidiOS
"I think you better do what he says, Mr Kenny."
The recent Moist Critikal video on this was positive and he is rarely positive about games, let alone licensed ones. I'm definitely checking it out on PS5
Wii U owners be like
That stinks. It's getting decent previews. I'll grab it on xbox I suppose.
@Chlocean Eh, well that's a sign to wait for an extreme discount then. Thanks for the heads up!
Didn't know it was even announced for Switch. Hoping for the best for Rogue City. It looks good.
What a weird way for me to learn it was announced for the Switch at some point. I had it pre ordered for the PC the moment I let go of the Steam demo.
We can expect a lot more of these kind of news since Nintendo will announce their next hardware and devs will more likely release for a more powerful and resourceful Nintendo hardware.
@Zanzox all the previews have been very positive, and quite surprised by the gun play, nailed on atmosphere from the films and police investigations you have to do.
To say a game is horrible that you've never played and obviously not seen in action is a strange take.
As a massive fan of the original film I can't wait. I'm sure it will come to the switch 2, hopefully next year.
We're not getting it on Switch eh? Dang. Maybe it will drop for the next Switch. Patience Lewis, we're only human.
Leave A Comment
