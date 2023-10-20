Last year, published Nacon announced RoboCop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter based on the iconic cyberpunk franchise with veteran actor Peter Weller reprising his role for the title.

Now, however, with the game heading for release on November 2nd, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it looks like the Nintendo Switch version has been quietly cancelled.

Thanks to a tip from Lord Conrad's Brewery, a Facebook exchange with the official Robocop: Rogue City page has confirmed that a Nintendo Switch version is no longer in the works.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

No reason has been provided for the cancellation, so it's unclear as to whether Polish developer Teyon has ruled out a Nintendo release entirely, or if it's simply waiting for the inevitable Switch successor. Time will tell.

Either way, if you want to play Robocop: Rogue City next month, then you'll have to opt for the game on another platform.

What do you make of this cancellation? Were you going to pick up Robocop on Switch? Let us know.