In Zelda's quest to save Hyrule from the rifts, it's important to be stylish — that's why there are lots of different accessories that you can equip during your adventure.

Accessories grant various benefits throughout Echoes of Wisdom, and all of them are worth seeking out.

Below we've detailed everything you need to know about Accessories in Echoes of Wisdom, including a complete list of every single accessory and its location.

What are Accessories in Echoes of Wisdom?

Accessories are pieces of equipment that Zelda can wear to boost various traits and attributes. Some accessories increase the drop rate of rupees or hearts, while others will help make Zelda swim faster or walk over quicksand.

How many Accessories can you equip?

You can equip up to five accessories in Echoes of Wisdom, but to unlock more slots, you need to find the Great Fairy.

We have a guide on how to increase the number of accessory slots you have, so make sure you check that out.

All Accessories & How to Get Them

Below is a list of all of the accessories available in Echoes of Wisdom, along with how and where to get them.

Ancient Charm

Function
Reduces damage taken slightly
How to get
Complete Let's Play A Game Side Quest

Charging Horn

Function
Powers up horse charges
How to get
Beat course record on Long Course at Hyrule Ranch

Climbing Band

Function
Increases climbing speed for Zelda
How to get
Purchase from Kakariko Village shop for 500 rupees

Clockwork Bangle

Function
Increases winding speed for Zelda
How to get
Make all six Automatons with Dampé

Curious Charm

Function
Reduces damage taken greatly (replaces Ancient Charm)
How to get
Complete Cotton-Candy Hunt Side Quest

Energy Belt

Function
Increases appearance of Energy Recovery greatly
How to get
Treasure chest in a cave at Hebra Mountain. Melt icicles down a thin path to reach it.

Energy Glove

Function
Increases appearance of Energy Recovery
How to get
Treasure chest in the northwest corner of Gerudo Desert, guarded by Boarblins

Fairy Flower

Function
Increases the chance of fairies appearing in the grass
How to get
Found in a treasure chest on the far west side of the map, in a cave, just south of Eldin.

Fairy Fragrance

Function
Increases the chance of fairies appearing in the grass even more
How to get
Complete Looking for Bempu Side Quest

First Mastery

Function
Reduces energy consumption slightly
How to get
Clear four Slumber Dojo challenges

Frog Ring

Function
Increases Zelda's jump height
How to get
Treasure chest inside the Hyrule Castle dungeon

Final Mastery

Function
Reduces energy consumption significantly
How to get
Clear 14 Slumber Dojo challenges

Gerudo Sandals

Function
Prevent Zelda from sinking into quicksand
How to get
Purchase from Gerudo Town shop for 400 rupees

Gold Brooch

Function
Increases drop rate of rupees greatly
How to get
Complete Secret Chief Talks Side Quest

Gold Sash

Function
Protects Zelda from being windblow
How to get
Complete Wild Sandstorms Side Quest

Goron's Bracelet

Function
Allows you to carry pots, rocks, and crates faster
How to get
Complete A Mountainous Mystery Side Quest

Heart Barrette

Function
Increases drop rate of hearts significantly
How to get
Complete 14 Slumber Dojo challenges

Heart Pin

Function
Increases drop rate of hearts slightly
How to get
Treasure chest on 2F of Suthorn Ruins dungeon

Ice Spikes

Function
Prevents Zelda from slipping on ice
How to get
Treasure chest in a cave on Hebra Mountain

Might Bell

Function
Sense when you're close to Might Crystals
How to get
Complete The Great Fairy's Request Side Quest

Second Mastery

Function
Reduces energy consumption more
How to get
Clear eight Slumber Dojo challenges

Silver Brooch

Function
Increases drop rate of rupees
How to get
Use bombs or Bombfish Echo to destroy the wall near Seesyde Village

Spin Brace

Function
Adds knockback to your spins
How to get
Inside a treasure chest in a small cavern dungeon east of Scrubton, Faron Wetlands

Stone Anklet

Function
Reduces knockback
How to get
Purchase from Hyrule Castle Town shop for 400 rupees

Survey Binoculars

Function
Increases drop rate of Smoothie ingredients even more
How to get
Make 30 different kinds of Smoothies

Survey Scope

Function
Increases drop rate of Smoothie ingredients
How to get
Complete Recipes, Please! Side Quest

Zora's Flippers

Function
Makes Zelda swim faster
How to get
Purchase from River Zora Village shop for 350 rupees

Zora Scale

Function
Allows Zelda to breathe underwater for longer
How to get
Complete Precious Treasure Side Quest

Best Accessories in Echoes of Wisdom

Depending on how far through Echoes of Wisdom you are, different accessories will be useful at different times. But there are a few that we found ourselves constantly equipping.

The Frog Ring is easily one of the best accessories you can get, and you get it around the halfway point of the game. Zelda's jump is woefully short, and this gives her a bit of a boost, making all those Echo jumping puzzles a tiny bit easier.

If you like making Smoothies and want to save money on potions, then the Survey Scope and Survey Binoculars are perfect for you. Smoothies cost a lot less than buying red or blue potions in shops, so if you have a spare accessory slot, pop this on.

A late-game accessory you'll get is the Ancient Charm, which is then upgraded to the Curious Charm. This reduces the damage you take from enemies, extremely useful if you happen to be right in the middle of the action.

Lastly, if you like using Swordfighter Form, then the First Mastery (and its upgraded variants) is an excellent choice. It'll allow you to stay in Swordfighter Form for longer, which is especially useful in those longer boss fights.

