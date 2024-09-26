In Zelda's quest to save Hyrule from the rifts, it's important to be stylish — that's why there are lots of different accessories that you can equip during your adventure.

Accessories grant various benefits throughout Echoes of Wisdom, and all of them are worth seeking out.

Below we've detailed everything you need to know about Accessories in Echoes of Wisdom, including a complete list of every single accessory and its location.

What are Accessories in Echoes of Wisdom?



Accessories are pieces of equipment that Zelda can wear to boost various traits and attributes. Some accessories increase the drop rate of rupees or hearts, while others will help make Zelda swim faster or walk over quicksand.

How many Accessories can you equip?

You can equip up to five accessories in Echoes of Wisdom, but to unlock more slots, you need to find the Great Fairy.

We have a guide on how to increase the number of accessory slots you have, so make sure you check that out.

All Accessories & How to Get Them

Below is a list of all of the accessories available in Echoes of Wisdom, along with how and where to get them.

Ancient Charm

Function Reduces damage taken slightly How to get Complete Let's Play A Game Side Quest

Charging Horn

Function Powers up horse charges How to get Beat course record on Long Course at Hyrule Ranch

Climbing Band

Function Increases climbing speed for Zelda How to get Purchase from Kakariko Village shop for 500 rupees

Clockwork Bangle

Function Increases winding speed for Zelda How to get Make all six Automatons with Dampé

Curious Charm

Function Reduces damage taken greatly (replaces Ancient Charm) How to get Complete Cotton-Candy Hunt Side Quest

Energy Belt

Function Increases appearance of Energy Recovery greatly How to get Treasure chest in a cave at Hebra Mountain. Melt icicles down a thin path to reach it.

Energy Glove

Function Increases appearance of Energy Recovery How to get Treasure chest in the northwest corner of Gerudo Desert, guarded by Boarblins

Fairy Flower

Function Increases the chance of fairies appearing in the grass How to get Found in a treasure chest on the far west side of the map, in a cave, just south of Eldin.

Fairy Fragrance

Function Increases the chance of fairies appearing in the grass even more How to get Complete Looking for Bempu Side Quest

First Mastery

Function Reduces energy consumption slightly How to get Clear four Slumber Dojo challenges

Frog Ring

Function Increases Zelda's jump height How to get Treasure chest inside the Hyrule Castle dungeon

Final Mastery

Function Reduces energy consumption significantly How to get Clear 14 Slumber Dojo challenges

Gerudo Sandals

Function Prevent Zelda from sinking into quicksand How to get Purchase from Gerudo Town shop for 400 rupees

Gold Brooch

Function Increases drop rate of rupees greatly How to get Complete Secret Chief Talks Side Quest

Gold Sash

Function Protects Zelda from being windblow How to get Complete Wild Sandstorms Side Quest

Goron's Bracelet

Function Allows you to carry pots, rocks, and crates faster How to get Complete A Mountainous Mystery Side Quest

Heart Barrette

Function Increases drop rate of hearts significantly How to get Complete 14 Slumber Dojo challenges

Heart Pin

Function Increases drop rate of hearts slightly How to get Treasure chest on 2F of Suthorn Ruins dungeon

Ice Spikes

Function Prevents Zelda from slipping on ice How to get Treasure chest in a cave on Hebra Mountain

Might Bell

Function Sense when you're close to Might Crystals How to get Complete The Great Fairy's Request Side Quest

Second Mastery

Function Reduces energy consumption more How to get Clear eight Slumber Dojo challenges

Silver Brooch

Function Increases drop rate of rupees How to get Use bombs or Bombfish Echo to destroy the wall near Seesyde Village

Spin Brace

Function Adds knockback to your spins How to get Inside a treasure chest in a small cavern dungeon east of Scrubton, Faron Wetlands

Stone Anklet

Function Reduces knockback How to get Purchase from Hyrule Castle Town shop for 400 rupees

Survey Binoculars

Function Increases drop rate of Smoothie ingredients even more How to get Make 30 different kinds of Smoothies

Survey Scope

Function Increases drop rate of Smoothie ingredients How to get Complete Recipes, Please! Side Quest

Zora's Flippers

Function Makes Zelda swim faster How to get Purchase from River Zora Village shop for 350 rupees

Zora Scale

Function Allows Zelda to breathe underwater for longer How to get Complete Precious Treasure Side Quest

Best Accessories in Echoes of Wisdom

Depending on how far through Echoes of Wisdom you are, different accessories will be useful at different times. But there are a few that we found ourselves constantly equipping.

The Frog Ring is easily one of the best accessories you can get, and you get it around the halfway point of the game. Zelda's jump is woefully short, and this gives her a bit of a boost, making all those Echo jumping puzzles a tiny bit easier.

If you like making Smoothies and want to save money on potions, then the Survey Scope and Survey Binoculars are perfect for you. Smoothies cost a lot less than buying red or blue potions in shops, so if you have a spare accessory slot, pop this on.

A late-game accessory you'll get is the Ancient Charm, which is then upgraded to the Curious Charm. This reduces the damage you take from enemies, extremely useful if you happen to be right in the middle of the action.

Lastly, if you like using Swordfighter Form, then the First Mastery (and its upgraded variants) is an excellent choice. It'll allow you to stay in Swordfighter Form for longer, which is especially useful in those longer boss fights.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.