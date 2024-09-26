Confused about Monster Stones? You've come to the right place. In this Echoes of Wisdom guide, we'll be telling you all about Monster Stones, what they're for and how to get them.

Monster Stones are brand new to Echoes of Wisdom, and at first, it's not very obvious what you use them for. But they have a very specific purpose in the game,

What are Monster Stones in Echoes of Wisdom?

Monster Stones are purple stones that you'll pick up during your adventures in Hyrule. You'll find them in treasure chests most frequently. You'll sometimes get them as rewards for completing side quests and challenges in-game and, very rarely, from defeating monsters.

You'll probably accumulate a healthy number of them before you can even do anything with them, but they're apparently "considered a collectible among enthusiasts".

What are Monster Stones for in Echoes of Wisdom?

So far, Monster Stones seem to have only a single purpose in Echoes of Wisdom — you can use them to pay for Automaton repairs at Dampé Studio.

If your Automaton happens to break, then you can warp to Dampé Studio and use Monster Stones instead of rupees to pay for the repairs.

