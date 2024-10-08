Once you've rescued the River Zora child from the rift in Echoes of Wisdom, you'll be able to help the River Zora with their problems.

One Zora mother and child have a particular problem that can only be solved with the power of Echoes — we have the location of all the Echoes you need for this quest.

Below is our guide to The Zora Child's Fate Side Quest, including where to pick up the quest, what Echoes you need to complete it, and the rewards you'll get after resolving this mother-son dispute.

For a list of all optional quest available in Echoes of Wisdom, make sure to consult our complete list of Side Quests.

Where to find The Zora Child's Fate Side Quest



You can pick up The Zora Child's Fate in the Jabul Waters region, once you've cleared the Stilled Upper Zora River Rift during the Chaos at River Zora Village Main Quest.

Once you've fixed the rift and rescued the Zora child, head to the house just above the River Zora Village's Waypoint. You'll then find a small River Zora who looks a bit anxious. Talk to him to find out that his mother is acting a bit weird, staring at the pool inside the family home. Sounds like we need to go in and help.

The house is the one just left of the building the child is standing next to. Enter it to find the Zora's mother.

The Zora Child's Fate Side Quest - Solution & Rewards

Talk to the mother and she'll tell you that she needs help looking for some monsters. She wants you to bring three different monsters and drop them in the pool in front of her. However, she won't ask for the monster by name, but by giving you a little hint.

We've listed all three monsters you need to get and their locations below. Turns out, the mother was just trying to make her son a charm!

Your reward for giving her all three monsters is a rather heartwarming scene between mother and son and the Zora Scale accessory.

A Sinister Fish

The first Echo the River Zora mother wants to see is a "sinister fish". There are lots of sinister-looking fish in the Jabul Waters, but the one she wants to see is the most common of them all.

You'll need a Tangler Echo. This is an orange fish that you'll find everywhere in Zora Cove, the large ocean just south of Seesyde Village.

Monster that goes BOOM

Next, you'll be asked to bring a "monster that goes BOOM when anyone goes near it".

This is a Bombfish Echo, which you'll get naturally as you progress through The Jabul Waters Rift Main Quest. In fact, you should have got one during the Stilled Upper Zora River Rift. You can also get one in the cave as part of the Rampage in Zora Cove Main Quest.

Shocking Jellyfish Monster

The final fish monster the Zora Mother wants to see is a "shocking jellyfish monster", which is the easiest of the bunch to identify.

The Biri Echo is what you're looking for, and this is another one you should find in Zora Cove. They're hard to get close to as they emit electric shocks as you approach them, so you'll need to rely on other sea-dwelling Echoes to fight it for you.

For more help with the game, our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough contains guides on more Side Quests, Dungeons, and complete lists of all collectibles.