Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

This section of our guide covers the Faron Temple, a dark place full of lighting and plants. You'll be visiting this dungeon during the Main Quests A Rift in the Faron Wetlands and Land of the Goddesses.

We've got every puzzle solution and treasure chest location in the dungeon right here for Faron Temple, so don't be shocked

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough -Faron Temple Dungeon

Right off the bat, you'll notice multiple different entrances for Faron Temple — the central one has a Waypoint you can activate, but the rest is blocked off. We recommend going left, hopping over some platforms (grab that Mothula Lv. 2 Echo, too), and following the path around to a ladder.

This side-on room is full of Strandtula and Deku Baba. Deal with them as you can, then use a Strandtula to make you way through the room. You can get 10 Warm peppers from the chest at the top of the room. Otherwise, head right and out.

In this room, the platforms can be altered depending on the weight on them. Pop two boulders on the first, then walk across and use a Strandula to climb up to the ladder. You'll emerge on the other side of the bars. Press the switch to make the main entrance accessible. Head through the right-hand door to enter a room with Beamos and Armos.

Make your way to the other side of the room, which will be a room with lightning crystals and moving platforms. Head over to the other side of this room. Down the ladder, you'll enter a water area. Swim to the bottom with an Armos and a chest with 50 rupees.

Return to the moving platform room and use the platforms and your electric-based Echoes to activate all the crystals in the room. Once you've done that, enter the door in the top left for the Dungeon Map. Hit the switch and leave to return to the main hall.

Back in the hall go through the left door and you'll find yourself in a small room with grass and a Keese. There's a door hidden behind the grass on the left side, so go through it to enter an extremely dark room. If you have any Glow Smoothies, use one.

There's a Waypoint to the far left, so activate is, since you'll be using this room a lot. From the Waypoint, head northwest past the Deku Baba to a ladder.

Here, use the charged 'Y' to send two boulders to the other side of the bars. Hit the switch on the left and then climb all the way up for a Small Key. Climb the ladder here and you'll emerge in a room with Two Beamos statues.

For a second Small Key, head south from this room and you'll end up back outside the dungeon. Follow the path to the right and move the statue to reveal a hidden door. In this room, activate the three lightning switches and you'll get a chest with a Small Key.

Back to the main hall, walk all the way to the back of the room and use one Small Key on the door at the back for a miniboss

Faron Temple Miniboss #1 - Two-Headed Plant

Here's your chest-stealing plant. Luckily, it should be fairly obvious what you need to do here.

Send out a couple of echoes and, using Bind, grab one of the two heads. Pull at it while your Echoes attack to deal damage to the red section of the neck. Eventually, the head will collapse and you'll be able to get more hits in. Do the same with the second neck until it's defeated.

No, really, that's it. It runs away.

Faron Temple Dungeon - Part 2

You still don't have your Big Key, so you need to carry on. Head outside the dungeon and head to the water to find a hole you can dive into. You'll emerge in a small pool of water back inside the temple. Activate the Waypoint and head left.

In this room, you're locked in with two statues, which act as a hint on what you need to do .Either line up two Armos Echoes so they walk on the switches at the same time or drop one Armos Echo and line up one of the other statues with Bind, dropping it at the exact moment the Armos crosses the switch. The doors will unlock, allowing you to head north.

Now you're back in the dark room. Head north back to the waypoint, and after the first body of water, head right to find a locked door. Open it and you'll get a Golden Egg.

Warp back to the water room and go back outside. Break the water's surface and burn the spiderweb on the wall for another entrance to the temple. Once again, you need to line up some Armos Echoes to hit the switches at the same time. Do this to open the door to the north.

The next room has some Baby Gohma and an Electric Wizzrobe. Defeat them, grab the Echoes if you don't have them, and head north again. You're in a different dark room, so grab the Waypoint, burn the spiderweb in the southwest corner, and head down the ladder.

Here you'll need those Zora's Flippers to swim against the bubbles. The chest in the top left of the room contains 50 rupees, so make your way past the Biri and the statue — move it with Bind. You'll also reach a new ladder to another new dark room.

Once again, get your Electric Keese out to deal with the lighting crystals in here. One of the crystals is hidden behind a boulder, so use Bind to move it. Exit via the new door.

More switches and more pressure plates. Before you deal with that, head left and use Bind on the rotating door. In here is a chest with a Small Key. Pull the door to the south to reveal a shortcut back to the main dark room.

Back in the pressure room pad room, pop an Armos on each plate and make sure they both get on the switches at the same time. The north door will open. Go down and activate the Waypoint. Where is that Big Key, though?

Warp to the east side of the dungeon — the second dark room — and walk across some spiderweb bridges to reach a ladder. Climb down, and use boulders on the pressure pad to get across to the other side. A Strandtula should get you to the locked door, which in turn will land you at another Waypoint and a familiar foe...

Faron Temple Miniboss #2 - Four-Headed Plant

The big plant is back, and it has two more heads this time. What's more, normal attacks will not affect the two new heads.

Your strategy is still basically the same, however — Bombfish will work better here because the plants might eat them. Otherwise, Bind the head, pull it, expose the weak point, and let your echoes do the work.

Take each head down one by one until all four are down. It's not too hard, but it can get chaotic, so heal if you need to. just make sure you always have an Echo out to deal damage to the red orbs on the necks. Once you defeat all four heads, you'll finally have your Big Key.

Warp back to the boss room, use the key, and head on in to tackle the Faron Temple Dungeon Boss. Use our guide if you need a few pointers for this one — you might be surprised at who's waiting on the other side.

After completing the Faron Temple Dungeon

After that electrifying boss (sorry), you'll be back in The Sweet Spot. You may have ended the supply of cotton candy, but at least the Deku Scrubs have gone back to loving smoothies now. Phew.

More Side Quests will open up in the Faron Wetlands now, and depending on your progress, your directions may change. If you haven't completed Eldin Volcano or Hebra Mountain, do that. If you have, then you're moving on to the final Main Quest and closing in on the end of Echoes of Wisdom.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.