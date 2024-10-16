Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

On your way to the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon, you'll need to go through the Cryptic Cavern. There are a few sneaky puzzles here that might catch you out, especially if you're still getting to grips with the game.

Luckily, this guide is here to guide you through the Cryptic Cavern, get all of the treasure chests, and solve all of the puzzles. There are a few very useful Echoes here, too.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough - Cryptic Cavern

You can only enter the Cryptic Cavern once you've got permission from Gerudo Town's chief. That means you need to have cleared the Stilled Desert Temple Ruins Rift during A Rift in the Gerudo Desert.

Once you've done that, the chief will recognise your skill and ask you to save the desert from the rifts. As such, you'll be able to enter the Cavern and unlock the way to the Gerudo Sanctum.

You'll find the Cavern south of the oasis, and just next to the huge rift engulfing the southern part of the desert. Speak to the Gerudo there, who will let you in. You should already have a Waypoint nearby.

Cryptic Cavern Walkthrough

Once you're inside, you'll spot a switch on the left side of the room. Hit it with a flying Echo or by throwing a pot at it to unlock the door to the north. Head inside.

In the next room, you'll spot some Wind Cannons dotted around the room. The door on the left is locked and needs a key, while the door on the right is open, but ignore it for now. If for some reason you don't have it, grab the Wind Cannon Echo Wind Cannon Echo here. This Echo is required for the dungeon ahead, but you'll also need it for a Heart Piece southwest of Gerudo Town.

Head through the middle door and block the wind using Boulder or Wooden Box Echoes. In the next room, you'll spot a ton of Pathblades. Defeat them using Echoes — you can throw rocks at them — and grab the Pathblade Echo.

Use your new Pathblade to hit the switch in the north part of the room, which will reveal a chest on the right side of the room. Hop over there, defeat the Gibdo for the Gibdo Echo, then use a Wind Cannon on the sand for some rupees. Then head through the south door.

Head south, defeat the Arurodas, and exit through the left door. You can blow down the sand dunes for some more rupees if you want! Return to the beginning of the wind room and unlock the door to the left to access a ladder.

Climb down the ladder to a side-on section with Pathblades. Make your way past them by defeating them or Binding them. The pot on the left has a Fairy inside it, while the treasure chest you can use Bind on to pull it towards you. It's got 20 rupees inside, so it's worth it!

Head down and to the right and use your Wind Cannon to blow the sand mounds away. Avoid the Pathblades and head up. Use your Strandtula to climb across if needed.

Climb up the ladder and you'll spot a Gibdo Lv. 2 Echo. Defeat and catch it, then head right to find the plug. Pull it with Bind to drain the sand from the sanctum, allowing you to enter.

Head left and climb up the other ladder to return to the Wind Cannon room. Then, you'll be back outside and ready to tackle the next dungeon — the Gerudo Sanctum.

That's all for this miniature dungeon! For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our main Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.