Having trouble unlocking Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania's entire new suite of weapons and upgrades? Desperate to find all the Whips and Spellbooks? Well, you've come to the right place.
With a glut of Castlevania characters now available in the DLC, there are plenty of classic Castlevania weapons you can now wield in your battle against the dark forces. Plus, almost all of these have unique upgrades that will make the difference in runs.
In this Vampire Survivors DLC guide, we've got the rundown on every single new Weapon Evolution in Ode to Castlevania. This includes where to find the base weapons, what you need to upgrade them, and how to unlock all weapons.
Note that this guide will contain spoilers for character names and locations that are only available once you've reached a certain point in the DLC. If you don't want to know who the secret characters are, then here's your warning!
Vampire Survivors: Ode To Castlevania Guide - All Weapon Evolutions & Upgrades
There are over 40 brand new weapon upgrades in the Ode to Castlevania DLC, each with their own unique requirements. Most times, you will need to max out the level of your main weapon, and also grab a corresponding passive, in order to evolve the weapon. There are a few exceptions to this, but we've covered this where needed.
Below, we've listed all of the main attack weapons in alphabetical order,a nd included which character starts with that weapon, how to unlock that weapon (so you have a chance of getting it when levelling up), and how to evolve the weapon.
This list of weapons and upgrades is currently incomplete, but we are in the process of updating this guide and ensuring all of the information is correct.
Alchemy Whip
- Starting character: Leon Belmont
- How to unlock: Survive in any stage for 6 minutes as Leon Belmont
- How to evolve: Alchemy Whip (Level 8) + Tirajisu (any level), then grab a chest dropped by a boss for the Vampire Killer (yes, it's here!)
Alucard Spear
- Starting character: Eric Lecarde
- How to unlock: Inflict 30,000 damage total with the Alucard Spear to add this to the weapon pool
- How to evolve: Alucard Spear (Level 8) + Wings (any level), then pick up a chest to get the Thunderbolt Spear
Alucart Sworb
- Starting character: Alucard
- How to unlock: Inflict 10,000 damage with the Alucart Sworb to add it to the weapon pool
- How to evolve: Get Alucart Sworb to Level 8, and evolve with a treasure chest to get the Alucard Swords. Then, get six Weapons (including the Alucard Swords) and six Passive Items to max level, then pick up another chest to get the Alucard Shield
Clock Tower
- Starting character: TBC
- How to unlock: Must have rolled credits with Richter Belmont
- How to evolve: Get the Endo Gears, Peri Pendulum, Myo Lift, and Epi Head Weapons to max level. Then pick up a chest to get the Clock Tower
Confodere
- Starting character: Shanoa
- How to unlock: Defeat 1000 enemies with Shanoa to unlock Confodere for other characters
- How to evolve: Get ConfodereConfodere to level 6, pick up a chest to upgrade it to Vol Confodere. Then, get Vol Confodere to level 6, grab another chest, and you'll get the strongest version of the weapon, Melio Confodere.
Curved Knife
- Starting character: Grant Danasty
- How to unlock: Get the Curved Knife to Level 1. You can do this as Grant or with the Cruved Knife pick-up you can get southeast of the first gate in the Castle Entrance
- How to evolve: Curved Knife (Level 8) + Bracer (any level), then grab a chest so you can upgrade to the Bwaka Knife
Custos Glyphs (Dextro, Sinestro, Centralis)
- Starting character: Cornell (Dextro Custos)
- How to unlock: Get Dextro Custos and Sinestro Custos to Level 6 (both available on the map in the underground sections added after beating the DLC). For Centralis Custos, you must defeat 7,000 enemies as Cornell
- How to evolve: Get Dextro Custos, Sinestro Custos, and Centralis Custos to the maximum level, then pick up a chest to evolve all three into a new weapon.
Discus
- Starting character: Maxim Kischine
- How to unlock: Get the Discus to Level 5. The easiest way to do this is by grabbing the weapon from the north section of the Library — head through a hidden wall in the north part of the bookshelves
- How to evolve: Discus (Level 8) + Parm Aegis (Level 5), then grab a chest for the Stellar Blade.
Dominus Glyphs (Anger, Hatred, Agony)
- Starting character: Barlowe (Dominus Anger)
- How to unlock: Get Dominus Anger and Dominus hatred to Level 6 (both Dominus are on the map in the new underground section). For Dominus Agony, kill 8,000 enemies with Barlowe
- How to evolve: Get Dominus Anger, Hatred, and Agony all to maximum level, then pick up a boss chest to evolve all three.
Dragon Water Whip
- Starting character: Trevor Belmont
- How to unlock: Survive for 10 minutes in any stage as Trevor Belmont
- How to evolve: Dragon Water Whip (Level 8) + Attractorb (any level), then grab a chest to evolve it into the Hydrostormer Tip
Fulgur
- Starting character: Yoko Belnades
- How to unlock: Evolve Fulgur
- How to evolve: TBC
Gale Force
- Starting character: TBC
- How to unlock: Evolve Gale Force. You can get this weapon after defeating Zephyr, the first boss in the Clock Tower, or from the Belnades Spellbook, which Juste and Sypha have access to.
- How to evolve: Gale Force (Level 8) + Bracer (Level 5), then grab a chest to get the Pneuma Tepestas
Globus
- Starting character: Saint Germain
- How to unlock: Defeat 5,000 enemies with Saint Germain and you'll add Globus to the weapon pool
- How to evolve: TBC
Guardian Targe
- Starting character: Maria Renard
- How to unlock: Deal 80,000 damage with the targe to unlock the weapon for other characters
- How to evolve: Guardian Targe (Level 8) + Pummarola (any level), then grab a chest to get the Sacred Beasts Tower Shield
Hand Grenade
- Staring character: Soma Cruz
- How to unlock: Get the Hand Grenade to Level 7
- How to evolve: Hand Grenade (Level 8) + Candelabrador (Level 5), then grab a chest for The RPG (yes, really, a grenade launcher)
Hex
- Starting character: TBC
- How to unlock: Evolve Hex. You can get this from the Mummy boss in the new map after beating the DLC as Richter
- How to evolve: TBC
Ice Fang
- Starting character: Sypha Belnades
- How to unlock: Evolve Ice Fang. You can also get Ice Fang from Brachyura, the crab boss south of the Library.
- How to evolve: Ice Fang (Level 8) + Spellbinder (Level 5), then grabbing a chest will let you evolve the spellbook into Cocytus
Iron Ball
- Staring character: John Morris
- How to unlock: Get the Iron Ball to Level 4.
- How to evolve: Iron Ball (Level 8) + Armor (any level), then a boss chest should upgrade this to the Wrecking Ball
Iron Shield
- Starting character: TBC
- How to unlock: Inflict 70,000 damage with the Iron Shield, then you'll be able to use the weapon with other characters
- How to evolve: TBC
Javelin
- Starting character: Johnathan Morris
- How to unlock: Get the Javelin to Level 3
- How to evolve: Javelin (Level 8) + Spellbinder, then grab any boss chest to evolve it to the Long Inus
Jet Black Whip
- Starting character: Simon Belmont
- How to unlock: Survive for 12 minutes as Simon Belmont. You can do this in any stage
- How to evolve: Jet Black Whip (Level 8) + Stone Mask (any level), then grab a chest to evolve the whop into the Mormegill Tip
Keremet Bubbles
- Starting character: Rinaldo Gandolfi
- How to unlock: Evolve Keremet Bubbles
- How to evolve: TBC
Luminatio
- Starting character: Lisa Tepes
- How to unlock: Defeat 2,000 enemies as Lisa to add Luminatio to your weapon pool for other characters
- How to evolve: TBC
Mace
- Starting character: Hector
- How to unlock: Deal 50,000 damage with the Mace to add it to the weapon pool
- How to evolve: Mace (Level 8) + Hollow Heart (any level), then grab a chest from a boss to get Stamazza
Optical Shot
- Starting character: Albus
- How to unlock: Defeat 2,000 enemies with Albus to get Optical Shot
- How to evolve: Optical Shot (Level 8) + Karoma's Mana (Level 5). Karoma's Mana can be obtained via the Arma Dio or in the Chapel on the east side of the expanded Ode to Castlevania map. With both maxed out, you can grab a chest to unlock Acerbatus
Platinum Whip
- Starting character: Richter Belmont
- How to unlock: Survive any stage for 18 minutes with Richter Belmont
- How to evolve: Platinum Whip (Level 8) + Clover (any level), then grab a boss chest to get the Cross Crasher Tip
Raging Fire
- Starting character: Charlotte Aulin
- How to unlock: Evolve Raging Fire
- How to evolve: Raging Fire (Level 8) + Spinach (Level 5), then your next chest should give you Salamender
Refectio
- Starting character: TBC
- How to unlock: Evolve Refectio. This weapon is dropped by the Jiang Chi boss in the chapel, which is only available after rolling credits with Richter
- How to evolve: TBC
Rock Riot
- Starting character: TBC
- How to unlock: Evolve Rock Riot. You can grab Rock Riot by defeating Behemoth in the forest north of your starting point in Ode to Castlevania
- How to evolve: Rock Riot (Level 8) + Stone Mask (Level 5), then upgrade the weapon by picking up a chest for Gemma Torpor
Shuriken
- Starting character: Quincy Morris
- How to unlock: Get the Shuriken to Level 2. You can wait to unlock Quincy by beating the DLC with Richter or pick up the Shuriken in a room south of the Library
- How to evolve: Shuriken (Level 8) + Empty Tome (any level), then any boss chest should upgrade this to the Yagyu Shuriken
Silver Revolver
- Starting character: Henry
- How to unlock: Level up the Silver Revolver to Level 6. you'll have to wait until after you've beaten the DLC as Richter to get this.
- How to evolve: Silver Revolver (Level 8) + Karoma's Mana. You can get the Karoma's Mana passive from the Chapel in the new section of the castle, or from Arma Dio. Then, grab a chest to evolve the revolver into the Jewel Gun
Sonic Dash
- Starting character: Nathan Graves
- How to unlock: Defeat 6,000 enemies with Nathan and you'll add it to the weapon's selection
- How to evolve: Sonic Dash (Level 8) + Wings (Level 5), then open a chest dropped by a boss to get Rapidus Fio
Sonic Whip
- Starting character: Sonia Belmont
- How to unlock: As Sonia Belmont, survive any stage for 8 minutes
- How to evolve: Sonic Whip (Level 8) +Skull O'Maniac (any level), then grab a boss chest to evolve the weapon
Star Flail
- Starting character: Sara Trantoul
- How to unlock: Deal 60,000 damage with the Star Flail weapon, then it will be added to your potential list of weapons
- How to evolve: Star Flail (Level 8) + Pummarola (any level), then pick up a chest to get the Moon Flail
Trident
- Starting character: Isaac
- How to unlock: Deal 40,000 damage with the Trident to unlock it in the weapon pool
- How to evolve: TBC
Tyrfing
- Starting character: Reinhardt Schneider
- How to unlock: Deal 20,000 damage with Tyrfing to unlock it in the weapon pool
- How to evolve: Tyrfing (Level 8) + Spinach (Any level), then pick up a chest to get the Rune Sword
Umbra
- Starting character: Shaft
- How to unlock: Defeat 4,000 enemies with Shaft
- How to evolve: TBC
Vanitas Whip
- Starting character: Julius Belmont
- How to unlock: Survive as Julius Belmont in any stage for 20 minutes
- How to evolve: Vanitas Whip (Level 8) + Hollow Heart (any level), then grab a boss chest to upgrade to the Aurablaster Tip
Vibhuti Whip
- Starting character: Juste Belmont
- How to unlock: Survive for 16 minutes in any stage as Juste Belmont
- How to evolve: Vibhuti Whip (Level 8) + Candelabrador (any level), then grab a chest to evolve the whip into the Daybreaker Tip
Wine Glass
- Starting character: Dracula
- How to unlock: Get the Wine Glass to Level 8. You have access to it after clearing the DLC with Richter
- How to evolve: Wine Glass (Level 8) + Tirajisu (Level 2), then your next boss chest should let you upgrade to the Meal Ticket
Wind Whip
- Starting character: Christopher Belmont
- How to unlock: Survive in any stage for 14 minutes as Christopher Belmont
- How to evolve: Sonic Whip (Level 8) + Crown (Any level), then grab a chest and for the Spirit Tornado Tip
That's every single weapon and evolution available in the Ode to Castlevania DLC. As you can see, there's a lot to uncover! Keep on enjoying Vampire Survivors, and let us know how you're filling out your collection.
