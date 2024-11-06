Having trouble unlocking Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania's entire new suite of weapons and upgrades? Desperate to find all the Whips and Spellbooks? Well, you've come to the right place.

With a glut of Castlevania characters now available in the DLC, there are plenty of classic Castlevania weapons you can now wield in your battle against the dark forces. Plus, almost all of these have unique upgrades that will make the difference in runs.

In this Vampire Survivors DLC guide, we've got the rundown on every single new Weapon Evolution in Ode to Castlevania. This includes where to find the base weapons, what you need to upgrade them, and how to unlock all weapons.

Note that this guide will contain spoilers for character names and locations that are only available once you've reached a certain point in the DLC. If you don't want to know who the secret characters are, then here's your warning!

Vampire Survivors: Ode To Castlevania Guide - All Weapon Evolutions & Upgrades

There are over 40 brand new weapon upgrades in the Ode to Castlevania DLC, each with their own unique requirements. Most times, you will need to max out the level of your main weapon, and also grab a corresponding passive, in order to evolve the weapon. There are a few exceptions to this, but we've covered this where needed.

Below, we've listed all of the main attack weapons in alphabetical order,a nd included which character starts with that weapon, how to unlock that weapon (so you have a chance of getting it when levelling up), and how to evolve the weapon.

This list of weapons and upgrades is currently incomplete, but we are in the process of updating this guide and ensuring all of the information is correct.

Alchemy Whip

Starting character: Leon Belmont

Leon Belmont How to unlock: Survive in any stage for 6 minutes as Leon Belmont

Survive in any stage for 6 minutes as Leon Belmont How to evolve: Alchemy Whip (Level 8) + Tirajisu (any level), then grab a chest dropped by a boss for the Vampire Killer (yes, it's here!)

Alucard Spear

Starting character: Eric Lecarde

Eric Lecarde How to unlock: Inflict 30,000 damage total with the Alucard Spear to add this to the weapon pool

Inflict 30,000 damage total with the Alucard Spear to add this to the weapon pool How to evolve: Alucard Spear (Level 8) + Wings (any level), then pick up a chest to get the Thunderbolt Spear

Alucart Sworb

Starting character: Alucard

Alucard How to unlock: Inflict 10,000 damage with the Alucart Sworb to add it to the weapon pool

Inflict 10,000 damage with the Alucart Sworb to add it to the weapon pool How to evolve: Get Alucart Sworb to Level 8, and evolve with a treasure chest to get the Alucard Swords. Then, get six Weapons (including the Alucard Swords) and six Passive Items to max level, then pick up another chest to get the Alucard Shield

Clock Tower

Starting character: TBC

TBC How to unlock: Must have rolled credits with Richter Belmont

Must have rolled credits with Richter Belmont How to evolve: Get the Endo Gears, Peri Pendulum, Myo Lift, and Epi Head Weapons to max level. Then pick up a chest to get the Clock Tower

Confodere

Starting character: Shanoa

Shanoa How to unlock: Defeat 1000 enemies with Shanoa to unlock Confodere for other characters

Defeat 1000 enemies with Shanoa to unlock Confodere for other characters How to evolve: Get ConfodereConfodere to level 6, pick up a chest to upgrade it to Vol Confodere. Then, get Vol Confodere to level 6, grab another chest, and you'll get the strongest version of the weapon, Melio Confodere.

Curved Knife

Starting character: Grant Danasty

Grant Danasty How to unlock: Get the Curved Knife to Level 1. You can do this as Grant or with the Cruved Knife pick-up you can get southeast of the first gate in the Castle Entrance

Get the Curved Knife to Level 1. You can do this as Grant or with the Cruved Knife pick-up you can get southeast of the first gate in the Castle Entrance How to evolve: Curved Knife (Level 8) + Bracer (any level), then grab a chest so you can upgrade to the Bwaka Knife

Custos Glyphs (Dextro, Sinestro, Centralis)

Starting character: Cornell (Dextro Custos)

Cornell (Dextro Custos) How to unlock: Get Dextro Custos and Sinestro Custos to Level 6 (both available on the map in the underground sections added after beating the DLC). For Centralis Custos, you must defeat 7,000 enemies as Cornell

Get Dextro Custos and Sinestro Custos to Level 6 (both available on the map in the underground sections added after beating the DLC). For Centralis Custos, you must defeat 7,000 enemies as Cornell How to evolve: Get Dextro Custos, Sinestro Custos, and Centralis Custos to the maximum level, then pick up a chest to evolve all three into a new weapon.

Discus

Starting character: Maxim Kischine

Maxim Kischine How to unlock: Get the Discus to Level 5. The easiest way to do this is by grabbing the weapon from the north section of the Library — head through a hidden wall in the north part of the bookshelves

Get the Discus to Level 5. The easiest way to do this is by grabbing the weapon from the north section of the Library — head through a hidden wall in the north part of the bookshelves How to evolve: Discus (Level 8) + Parm Aegis (Level 5), then grab a chest for the Stellar Blade.

Dominus Glyphs (Anger, Hatred, Agony)

Starting character : Barlowe (Dominus Anger)

Barlowe (Dominus Anger) How to unlock: Get Dominus Anger and Dominus hatred to Level 6 (both Dominus are on the map in the new underground section). For Dominus Agony, kill 8,000 enemies with Barlowe

Get Dominus Anger and Dominus hatred to Level 6 (both Dominus are on the map in the new underground section). For Dominus Agony, kill 8,000 enemies with Barlowe How to evolve: Get Dominus Anger, Hatred, and Agony all to maximum level, then pick up a boss chest to evolve all three.

Dragon Water Whip

Starting character: Trevor Belmont

Trevor Belmont How to unlock: Survive for 10 minutes in any stage as Trevor Belmont

Survive for 10 minutes in any stage as Trevor Belmont How to evolve: Dragon Water Whip (Level 8) + Attractorb (any level), then grab a chest to evolve it into the Hydrostormer Tip

Fulgur

Starting character: Yoko Belnades

Yoko Belnades How to unlock: Evolve Fulgur

Evolve Fulgur How to evolve: TBC

Gale Force

Starting character: TBC

TBC How to unlock: Evolve Gale Force. You can get this weapon after defeating Zephyr, the first boss in the Clock Tower, or from the Belnades Spellbook, which Juste and Sypha have access to.

Evolve Gale Force. You can get this weapon after defeating Zephyr, the first boss in the Clock Tower, or from the Belnades Spellbook, which Juste and Sypha have access to. How to evolve: Gale Force (Level 8) + Bracer (Level 5), then grab a chest to get the Pneuma Tepestas

Globus

Starting character: Saint Germain

Saint Germain How to unlock: Defeat 5,000 enemies with Saint Germain and you'll add Globus to the weapon pool

Defeat 5,000 enemies with Saint Germain and you'll add Globus to the weapon pool How to evolve: TBC

Guardian Targe

Starting character: Maria Renard

Maria Renard How to unlock: Deal 80,000 damage with the targe to unlock the weapon for other characters

Deal 80,000 damage with the targe to unlock the weapon for other characters How to evolve: Guardian Targe (Level 8) + Pummarola (any level), then grab a chest to get the Sacred Beasts Tower Shield

Hand Grenade

Staring character: Soma Cruz

Soma Cruz How to unlock: Get the Hand Grenade to Level 7

Get the Hand Grenade to Level 7 How to evolve: Hand Grenade (Level 8) + Candelabrador (Level 5), then grab a chest for The RPG (yes, really, a grenade launcher)

Hex

Starting character: TBC

TBC How to unlock: Evolve Hex . You can get this from the Mummy boss in the new map after beating the DLC as Richter

Evolve Hex You can get this from the Mummy boss in the new map after beating the DLC as Richter How to evolve: TBC

Ice Fang

Starting character: Sypha Belnades

Sypha Belnades How to unlock: Evolve Ice Fang. You can also get Ice Fang from Brachyura, the crab boss south of the Library.

Evolve Ice Fang. You can also get Ice Fang from Brachyura, the crab boss south of the Library. How to evolve: Ice Fang (Level 8) + Spellbinder (Level 5), then grabbing a chest will let you evolve the spellbook into Cocytus

Iron Ball

Staring character: John Morris

John Morris How to unlock: Get the Iron Ball to Level 4.

Get the Iron Ball to Level 4. How to evolve: Iron Ball (Level 8) + Armor (any level), then a boss chest should upgrade this to the Wrecking Ball

Iron Shield

Starting character: TBC

TBC How to unlock: Inflict 70,000 damage with the Iron Shield, then you'll be able to use the weapon with other characters

Inflict 70,000 damage with the Iron Shield, then you'll be able to use the weapon with other characters How to evolve: TBC

Javelin

Starting character: Johnathan Morris

Johnathan Morris How to unlock: Get the Javelin to Level 3

Get the Javelin to Level 3 How to evolve: Javelin (Level 8) + Spellbinder, then grab any boss chest to evolve it to the Long Inus

Jet Black Whip

Starting character: Simon Belmont

Simon Belmont How to unlock: Survive for 12 minutes as Simon Belmont. You can do this in any stage

Survive for 12 minutes as Simon Belmont. You can do this in any stage How to evolve: Jet Black Whip (Level 8) + Stone Mask (any level), then grab a chest to evolve the whop into the Mormegill Tip

Keremet Bubbles

Starting character: Rinaldo Gandolfi

Rinaldo Gandolfi How to unlock: Evolve Keremet Bubbles

Evolve Keremet Bubbles How to evolve: TBC

Luminatio

Starting character: Lisa Tepes

Lisa Tepes How to unlock: Defeat 2,000 enemies as Lisa to add Luminatio to your weapon pool for other characters

Defeat 2,000 enemies as Lisa to add Luminatio to your weapon pool for other characters How to evolve: TBC

Mace

Starting character: Hector

Hector How to unlock: Deal 50,000 damage with the Mace to add it to the weapon pool

Deal 50,000 damage with the Mace to add it to the weapon pool How to evolve: Mace (Level 8) + Hollow Heart (any level), then grab a chest from a boss to get Stamazza

Optical Shot

Starting character: Albus

Albus How to unlock: Defeat 2,000 enemies with Albus to get Optical Shot

Defeat 2,000 enemies with Albus to get Optical Shot How to evolve: Optical Shot (Level 8) + Karoma's Mana (Level 5). Karoma's Mana can be obtained via the Arma Dio or in the Chapel on the east side of the expanded Ode to Castlevania map. With both maxed out, you can grab a chest to unlock Acerbatus

Platinum Whip

Starting character: Richter Belmont

Richter Belmont How to unlock: Survive any stage for 18 minutes with Richter Belmont

Survive any stage for 18 minutes with Richter Belmont How to evolve: Platinum Whip (Level 8) + Clover (any level), then grab a boss chest to get the Cross Crasher Tip

Raging Fire

Starting character: Charlotte Aulin

Charlotte Aulin How to unlock: Evolve Raging Fire

Evolve Raging Fire How to evolve: Raging Fire (Level 8) + Spinach (Level 5), then your next chest should give you Salamender

Refectio

Starting character: TBC

TBC How to unlock: Evolve Refectio. This weapon is dropped by the Jiang Chi boss in the chapel, which is only available after rolling credits with Richter

Evolve Refectio. This weapon is dropped by the Jiang Chi boss in the chapel, which is only available after rolling credits with Richter How to evolve: TBC

Rock Riot

Starting character: TBC

TBC How to unlock: Evolve Rock Riot. You can grab Rock Riot by defeating Behemoth in the forest north of your starting point in Ode to Castlevania

Evolve Rock Riot. You can grab Rock Riot by defeating Behemoth in the forest north of your starting point in Ode to Castlevania How to evolve: Rock Riot (Level 8) + Stone Mask (Level 5), then upgrade the weapon by picking up a chest for Gemma Torpor

Shuriken

Starting character: Quincy Morris

Quincy Morris How to unlock: Get the Shuriken to Level 2. You can wait to unlock Quincy by beating the DLC with Richter or pick up the Shuriken in a room south of the Library

Get the Shuriken to Level 2. You can wait to unlock Quincy by beating the DLC with Richter or pick up the Shuriken in a room south of the Library How to evolve: Shuriken (Level 8) + Empty Tome (any level), then any boss chest should upgrade this to the Yagyu Shuriken

Silver Revolver

Starting character: Henry

Henry How to unlock: Level up the Silver Revolver to Level 6. you'll have to wait until after you've beaten the DLC as Richter to get this.

Level up the Silver Revolver to Level 6. you'll have to wait until after you've beaten the DLC as Richter to get this. How to evolve: Silver Revolver (Level 8) + Karoma's Mana. You can get the Karoma's Mana passive from the Chapel in the new section of the castle, or from Arma Dio. Then, grab a chest to evolve the revolver into the Jewel Gun

Sonic Dash

Starting character: Nathan Graves

Nathan Graves How to unlock: Defeat 6,000 enemies with Nathan and you'll add it to the weapon's selection

Defeat 6,000 enemies with Nathan and you'll add it to the weapon's selection How to evolve: Sonic Dash (Level 8) + Wings (Level 5), then open a chest dropped by a boss to get Rapidus Fio

Sonic Whip

Starting character: Sonia Belmont

Sonia Belmont How to unlock: As Sonia Belmont, survive any stage for 8 minutes

As Sonia Belmont, survive any stage for 8 minutes How to evolve: Sonic Whip (Level 8) +Skull O'Maniac (any level), then grab a boss chest to evolve the weapon

Star Flail

Starting character: Sara Trantoul

Sara Trantoul How to unlock: Deal 60,000 damage with the Star Flail weapon, then it will be added to your potential list of weapons

Deal 60,000 damage with the Star Flail weapon, then it will be added to your potential list of weapons How to evolve: Star Flail (Level 8) + Pummarola (any level), then pick up a chest to get the Moon Flail

Trident

Starting character: Isaac

Isaac How to unlock: Deal 40,000 damage with the Trident to unlock it in the weapon pool

Deal 40,000 damage with the Trident to unlock it in the weapon pool How to evolve: TBC

Tyrfing

Starting character: Reinhardt Schneider

Reinhardt Schneider How to unlock: Deal 20,000 damage with Tyrfing to unlock it in the weapon pool

Deal 20,000 damage with Tyrfing to unlock it in the weapon pool How to evolve: Tyrfing (Level 8) + Spinach (Any level), then pick up a chest to get the Rune Sword

Umbra

Starting character: Shaft

Shaft How to unlock: Defeat 4,000 enemies with Shaft

Defeat 4,000 enemies with Shaft How to evolve: TBC

Vanitas Whip

Starting character: Julius Belmont

Julius Belmont How to unlock: Survive as Julius Belmont in any stage for 20 minutes

Survive as Julius Belmont in any stage for 20 minutes How to evolve: Vanitas Whip (Level 8) + Hollow Heart (any level), then grab a boss chest to upgrade to the Aurablaster Tip

Vibhuti Whip

Starting character: Juste Belmont

Juste Belmont How to unlock: Survive for 16 minutes in any stage as Juste Belmont

Survive for 16 minutes in any stage as Juste Belmont How to evolve: Vibhuti Whip (Level 8) + Candelabrador (any level), then grab a chest to evolve the whip into the Daybreaker Tip

Wine Glass

Starting character: Dracula

Dracula How to unlock: Get the Wine Glass to Level 8. You have access to it after clearing the DLC with Richter

Get the Wine Glass to Level 8. You have access to it after clearing the DLC with Richter How to evolve: Wine Glass (Level 8) + Tirajisu (Level 2), then your next boss chest should let you upgrade to the Meal Ticket

Wind Whip

Starting character: Christopher Belmont

Christopher Belmont How to unlock: Survive in any stage for 14 minutes as Christopher Belmont

Survive in any stage for 14 minutes as Christopher Belmont How to evolve: Sonic Whip (Level 8) + Crown (Any level), then grab a chest and for the Spirit Tornado Tip

That's every single weapon and evolution available in the Ode to Castlevania DLC. As you can see, there's a lot to uncover! Keep on enjoying Vampire Survivors, and let us know how you're filling out your collection.