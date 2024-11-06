Vampire Survivors' Ode to Castlevania DLC is absolutely massive, adding a whole new map, new characters, weapons, and more to the already addictive single-stick roguelite.

If you're having trouble unlocking the characters in the DLC, we've put together this guide to help you unlock all of the Belmonts and friends so you can finally, maybe, take down a vampire.

Be warned, our guide will contain spoilers for the final stages of the Ode to Castlevania DLC. We'll mark specifically where in our guide so you can avoid them.

We'll be updating this guide as we unlock more characters, so please bear with us. Also, as there are currently issues with the Switch version of the game and unlocking characters, some of the information may be updated.

Vampire Survivors - How To Unlock All Ode To Castlevania Characters

There are 20 brand new characters to unlock in the Ode to Castlevania DLC. That's a whole new suite of vampire hunters, and all of them play very differently.

Below we've listed the characters in alphabetical order and detailed how to unlock each one. We've also got links to our Weapon Evolution guide throughout, which will give you more detailed descriptions of how to get certain weapons and how to evolve them.

Alucard

How to unlock Defeat the Doppelganger boss as Trevor Belmont in the Ode to Castlevania stage Tips You'll find Doppelganger in the Marble Gallery section, just west of the cross-shaped section of the map. Starting Weapon Alucart Sworb (no, that's not a typo)

From Clearly based on his Castlevania: Symphony of the Night design, though Alucard debuted in Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse

Charlotte Aulin

How to unlock Collect 7 Mirrors of Truth after unlocking the Capra Gate Tips Unlock the Capra Gate by defeating the Paranoia at the end of the Library in the Ode to Castlevania map. After that, in future Castlevania runs, you have a chance of picking up Mirrors of Truth from candles Starting Weapon Raging Fire

From Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Christopher Belmont

Eric Lecarde

How to unlock Evolve the Javelin, which is Jonathan Morris' main weapon Tips Get the Javelin to level 8 and make sure you have the Spellbinder passive Starting Weapon Alucard Spear

From Castlevania: Bloodlines

Grant Danasty

How to unlock Evolve the Dragon Water Whip, Trevor Belmont's main weapon Tips Level up the whip to 8 and grab the Attractorb passive Starting Weapon Curved Knife

From Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse

Hector

How to unlock Pick up 7 Karma Coins once you've unlocked the Scorpion Gate Tips Defeat the Puppet Master boss, which is located east of the Alchemy Lab in the top part of the castle. It will drop the Scorpion Gate key. After that, you can get Karma Coins on the Castlevania stage by destroying candles Starting Weapon Mace

From Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

John Morris

How to unlock Evolve the Raging Fire, Ice Fang, Gale Force, and Rock Riot weapons. You can do this on multiple runs Tips John Morris is one of the more annoying characters to unlock. First, you need Charlotte, as she's the first and only way you can access and evolve the Raging Fire weapon. Ice Fang is dropped by Brachyura, south of the Library. Gale Force is dropped by Zephyr, the first boss in the Clock Tower. Rock Riot is dropped by the Behemoth in the north part of the outside area. Starting Weapon Iron Ball

From Castlevania: Bloodlines

Jonathan Morris

How to unlock Evolve the Hand Grenade, Soma Cruz's default weapon Tips Get the Hand Grenade to level 8 and grab the Candelabrador passive Starting Weapon Javelin

From Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Julius Belmont

How to unlock Open the second coffin in the Ode to Castlevania Map as any character Tips Julius' coffin is in a secret part of the Library. Near the Paranoia Boss, there's a wall with a red crack on the left side of the corridor. Walk through it to find the hidden area and walk to the northwest to find the coffin Starting Weapon Vanitas Whip

From Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow (But really, how does he not have his own playable mainline game, Konami?)

Juste Belmont

How to unlock Evolve the Wind Whip, Simon Belmont's starting weapon Tips Get the Wind Whip to level 8 and pick up the Crown passive Starting Weapon Vibhuti Whip

From Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance

Leon Belmont

How to unlock Find the first coffin on the Ode to Castlevania Map as any character Tips The coffin is right outside the castle! All you need to do is head directly east of your starting position, then defeat all of the monsters that appear around the coffin Starting Weapon Alchemy Whip

From Castlevania: Lament of Innocence

Maria Renard

How to unlock Complete one stage with both Shanoa and Juste Belmont Tips This must be the same stage for both characters, and they must survive the full 30 minutes. It doesn't have to be the Ode to Castlevania stage Starting Weapon Guardian Targe

From Similar to Alucard, this is based on her Castlevania: Symphony of the Night appearance, but she debuted in Rondo of Blood and Dracula X

Richter Belmont

How to unlock Evolve the Guardian Targe, Maria Renard's starting weapon Tips Maria will be one of the last characters you unlock, but Richter Belmont is crucial for unlocking all of the game's secrets. Get the Guardian Targe to Level 8 and grab the Pummarola (the red heart) to evolve it Starting Weapon Platinum Whip

From Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Dracula X, later Symphony of the Night

Shanoa

How to unlock Evolve the Iron Ball and Alucard Spear weapons, John Morris and Eric Lecarde's starting weapons Tips The Iron Ball requires the Armor passive, while the Alucard Spear needs the Wings passive. You don't need to evolve them on the same run Starting Weapon Confodere

From Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia

Simon Belmont

Soma Cruz

How to unlock Defeat Gergoth with Julius Belmont Tips Gergoth is the first boss after leaving the Library area. It's on the right hand side as you approach the Capra gate Starting Weapon Hand Grenade

From Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow

Sonia Belmont

How to unlock Pick up 7 Heart Refreshes after you unlock the Stallion Gate Tips The Stallion Gate is the first warp in the Castlevania map, and you unlock it by defeating the Giant Bat, the first boss inside the castle. Just head east inside the castle and follow the corridor to reach it. After unlocking the gate, you'll get heart refreshes from candles Starting Weapon Sonic Whip

From Castlevania Legends

Sypha Belnades

How to unlock Defeat Slogra and Gaibon as Trevor Belmont Tips Slogra and Gaibon are waiting on the far west side of the Castle Entrance. Go northwest from the Stallion Gate. This is the second glyph on the floor, as the first is the Medusa Head Starting Weapon Ice Fang

From Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse

Trevor Belmont

How to unlock Defeat the Medusa Head with Leon Belmont Tips You can fight the Medusa Head in the Castle Entrance area, just go north then west from the Stallion Gate Starting Weapon Dragon Water Whip

From Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse

Yoko Belnades

How to unlock Defeat Abaddon with Soma Cruz Tips Abaddon is the very last boss before the "final" part of the DLC, and it's at the very top of the Clock Tower, the easternmost area of the map Starting Weapon Fulgur

From Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow

How to Unlock the Secret Characters In Ode To Castlevania

Like with the base game, there are many secrets to uncover in the Ode to Castlevania DLC. And, if you're here, we assume that you're ready to be fully spoiled on those secrets.

If you're here by mistake, however, then scroll back up! There are major spoilers below. This is your last warning. Leon's protecting you.

Okay, with that out of the way, let's start on just how to get access to the secret characters.

You first need to "beat" the DLC with Richter Belmont, who is one of the very last characters you'll unlock. Once you have Richter, however, you simply need to get to the end of the Ode to Castlevania map with him.

Head to the Clock Tower — which is in the eastern part of the map — and head to the very top of the room. You'll be swarmed by a group of Gaibons, and only Richter can go through the door on the left. Once you've made it through, walk up to the throne room and watch what happens.

Survive the boss here, and you'll get a credits sequence and a whole slate of new characters to unlock, more bosses to fight, and weapons to evolve.

Once you've done that, there are two more ways to unlock more characters. The first is by getting the 'Pile of Secrets' (yes, we laughed) item, which is dropped by a boss in the top left corner of the Alchemy Lab.

The second is by getting the Ebony and Crimson Stones from a new boss in a new location in the southeast corner of the map. This item is currently bugged and even though we have the item, some of the new secrets and characters have not been unlocked yet.

Vampire Survivors: Ode To Castlevania - All Secret Characters

Here's a list of all of the extra characters you can unlock once you've "beaten" the Ode to Castlevania DLC. We've sorted these alphabetically by character name, but you can sort them by description or weapon name by clicking on the headers.

This section of our guide is currently a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we continue to unlock more characters.

Also, Poncle has released a statement on X acknowledging issues with the "late-game" of the DLC. As such, some characters are currently unavailable on Switch.

Albus

How to unlock Evolve Confodere, Shanoa's base weapon Tips Confodere evolves twice, both times at level 6 Starting Weapon Optical Shot

From Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia



Barlowe

How to unlock Evolve the Optical Shot, Albus' default weapon

Tips You'll need to max out Optical Shot and get the Karoma's Mana from the Chapel in the Ode to Castlevania map (or use an Arma Dio)

Starting Weapon Dominus Anger From Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia

Carmilla

How to unlock "May the power of the first Belmont break her mask"

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Rondo of Blood

Carrie Fernandez

How to unlock Fully evolve the Custos Glyphs Tips You need all three Custos Glyphs to do this. Cornell is the easiest do do this with as he has access to all three, and he must kill 7,000 enemies to unlock the Centralis Custos as a potential weapon Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania 64, Legacy of Darkness

Cave Troll

How to unlock Defeat 3,000,000 Cave Trolls

Tips This will take a while! You'll find Cave Trolls in the underground areas south of the castle

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (and many other games since), though perhaps most famous from Portrait of Ruin's Nest of Evil

Cornell

How to unlock Evolve the Silver Revolver, Henry's base weapon

Tips The Silver Revolver must be at level 8, and you must get the Karoma's Mana from the Chapel in the Ode to Castlevania map (or use an Arma Dio)

Starting Weapon Dextro Custos From Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness

Dracula

How to unlock Reach the Throne Room as Richter Belmont and survive the boss fight

Tips The Throne Room is located in the top left corner of the Clock Tower and is only accessible with Richter Belmont

Starting Weapon Wine Glass From Well... pretty much all of them!

Elizabeth Bartley

How to unlock Evolve the Umbra, Shaft's starting weapon

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Bloodlines

Familiar

How to unlock "Entrust their care to the gentlest soul"

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (it's based on the Fairy familiar)

Fleaman

How to unlock Defeat 6,000 Fleaman enemies

Tips Found basically everywhere in the Library section of the Ode to Castlevania map

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, and most games since

Galamoth

How to unlock "A secret so big it won't pass through Castle's doors"

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From Most people remember it as Castlevania: Symphony of the Night's superboss, but it debuted in Kid Dracula

Henry

How to unlock Evolve the Tyrfing, Reinhardt Schneider's base weapon

Tips Get the Tyrfing to level 8 and have the Spinach passive on you

Starting Weapon Silver Revolver From Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness

Innocent Devil

How to unlock "Entrust their care to the gentlest soul"

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Isaac

How to unlock Evolve the Mace, Hector's starting weapon

Tips You need to get the Mace to level 8 and have the Hollow Heart passive item

Starting Weapon Trident From Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Joachim Armster

How to unlock "Rewrite the fate of the damsel in distress"

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Lament of Innocence

Julia Laforeze

How to unlock Evolve the Globus, Saint Germain's weapon

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Lisa Tepes

How to unlock Evolve the Wine Glass, Dracula's main weapon

Tips Get the Wine Glass and the Tirajisu to level 8 and 2, respectively

Starting Weapon Luminatio From The animated Castlevania Netflix series — she's never properly appeared in a game before, only as an illusion in Symphony of the Night, and only by mention in an internet radio drama and Grimoire of Souls

Loretta & Stella Lecarde

How to unlock TBC

Tips Potentially linked to unlocking Stella/Loretta as individual characters

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Loretta Lecarde

How to unlock "Shelter their twin souls with holy magic to restore their humanity"

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Maxim Kischine

How to unlock Evolve the Vibhuti Whip, which is Juste Belmont's initial weapon

Tips Max out the Vibhuti Whip (level 8) and make sure you have the Candelabrador passive

Starting Weapon Discus From Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance

Mina Hakuba

How to unlock Evolve the Iron Shield

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow

Nathan Graves

How to unlock Evolve the Sonic Whip, Sonia Belmont's base weapon

Tips Get the Sonic Whip to maximum level and pick up the Skull O'Maniac passive

Starting Weapon Sonic Dash From Castlevania: Circle of the Moon

Quincy Morris

How to unlock Evolve the Platinum Whip, Richter Belmont's starting weapon

Tips Requires getting the Platinum Whip to level 8 and having the Clover passive

Starting Weapon Shuriken From None, though he's mentioned in Castlevania: Bloodlines. And yes, he's based on Quincey Morris from Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Reinhardt Schneider

How to unlock Find the fourth coffin in Ode to Castlevania map

Tips The coffin is in a brand new area south of the castle. From your starting point head west past the Stone Rose boss, then south past the Metaligo Right, then east. You'll then be in an underground section beneath the castle. The Coffin should show up on your map.

Starting Weapon Tyrfing From Castlevania 64, Legacy of Darkness

Rinaldo Gandolfi

How to unlock Evolve the Star Flail, Sara Trantoul's main weapon

Tips Max out the Star Flail and grab the Pummarola passive (the red heart)

Starting Weapon Keremet Bubbles From Castlevania: Lament of Innocence

Saint Germain

How to unlock Evolve the Trident, Isaac's main weapon

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon Globus From Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Sara Trantoul

How to unlock Evolve the Alchemy Whip, Leon Belmont's weapon

Tips To do this, get the Alchemy Whip to level 8 and make sure you have the Tirajisu passive. If you've already evolved it before unlocking the secret characters, you'll have to do it again

Starting Weapon Star Flail From Castlevania: Lament of Innocence

Shaft

How to unlock Evolve the Luminatio, Lisa Tepes' weapon

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon Umbra From Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Symphony of the Night

Stella & Loretta Lecarde

How to unlock TBC

Tips Potentially linked to unlocking Stella/Loretta as individual characters

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Stella Lecarde

How to unlock "Shelter their twin souls with holy magic to restore their humanity"

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Vincent Dorin

How to unlock Evolve Fulgur and Keremet Bubbles

Tips Fulgur is Yoko Belnades' weapon, while Keremet Bubbles is Rinaldo Gandolfi's. These are also dropped by Keremet (in the north Alchemy Lab) and The Creature (a secret room next to the Parm Aegis pick-up) respectively.

Starting Weapon TBC From Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Young Maria Renard

How to unlock "Reconnect her with her original guardian and his friends"

Tips TBC

Starting Weapon TBC From This is based on her Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Dracula X appearance

Those are all of the characters for Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania we've unlocked so far. Hopefully, this should help you unlock all of them, even the obscure ones! If you're enjoying the DLC, let us know what you think.