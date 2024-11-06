Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania characters
Image: Nintendo Life / Poncle

Vampire Survivors' Ode to Castlevania DLC is absolutely massive, adding a whole new map, new characters, weapons, and more to the already addictive single-stick roguelite.

If you're having trouble unlocking the characters in the DLC, we've put together this guide to help you unlock all of the Belmonts and friends so you can finally, maybe, take down a vampire.

Be warned, our guide will contain spoilers for the final stages of the Ode to Castlevania DLC. We'll mark specifically where in our guide so you can avoid them.

We'll be updating this guide as we unlock more characters, so please bear with us. Also, as there are currently issues with the Switch version of the game and unlocking characters, some of the information may be updated.

Vampire Survivors - How To Unlock All Ode To Castlevania Characters

All Characters in Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
Image: Nintendo Life

There are 20 brand new characters to unlock in the Ode to Castlevania DLC. That's a whole new suite of vampire hunters, and all of them play very differently.

Below we've listed the characters in alphabetical order and detailed how to unlock each one. We've also got links to our Weapon Evolution guide throughout, which will give you more detailed descriptions of how to get certain weapons and how to evolve them.

Alucard

How to unlock
Defeat the Doppelganger boss as Trevor Belmont in the Ode to Castlevania stage
Tips
You'll find Doppelganger in the Marble Gallery section, just west of the cross-shaped section of the map.
Starting Weapon
Alucart Sworb (no, that's not a typo)
From
Clearly based on his Castlevania: Symphony of the Night design, though Alucard debuted in Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse

Charlotte Aulin

How to unlock
Collect 7 Mirrors of Truth after unlocking the Capra Gate
Tips
Unlock the Capra Gate by defeating the Paranoia at the end of the Library in the Ode to Castlevania map. After that, in future Castlevania runs, you have a chance of picking up Mirrors of Truth from candles
Starting Weapon
Raging Fire
From
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Christopher Belmont

How to unlock
Evolve the Alucart Sworb, which is Alucard's main weapon
Tips
Get the Alucart Sworb to level 8, then evolve it — no passives needed
Starting Weapon
Jet Black Whip
From
Castlevania: The Adventure, Belmont's Revenge (both Game Boy games) and The Adventure ReBirth (on WiiWare)

Eric Lecarde

How to unlock
Evolve the Javelin, which is Jonathan Morris' main weapon
Tips
Get the Javelin to level 8 and make sure you have the Spellbinder passive
Starting Weapon
Alucard Spear
From
Castlevania: Bloodlines

Grant Danasty

How to unlock
Evolve the Dragon Water Whip, Trevor Belmont's main weapon
Tips
Level up the whip to 8 and grab the Attractorb passive
Starting Weapon
Curved Knife
From
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse

Hector

How to unlock
Pick up 7 Karma Coins once you've unlocked the Scorpion Gate
Tips
Defeat the Puppet Master boss, which is located east of the Alchemy Lab in the top part of the castle. It will drop the Scorpion Gate key. After that, you can get Karma Coins on the Castlevania stage by destroying candles
Starting Weapon
Mace
From
Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

John Morris

How to unlock
Evolve the Raging Fire, Ice Fang, Gale Force, and Rock Riot weapons. You can do this on multiple runs
Tips
John Morris is one of the more annoying characters to unlock. First, you need Charlotte, as she's the first and only way you can access and evolve the Raging Fire weapon. Ice Fang is dropped by Brachyura, south of the Library. Gale Force is dropped by Zephyr, the first boss in the Clock Tower. Rock Riot is dropped by the Behemoth in the north part of the outside area.
Starting Weapon
Iron Ball
From
Castlevania: Bloodlines

Jonathan Morris

How to unlock
Evolve the Hand Grenade, Soma Cruz's default weapon
Tips
Get the Hand Grenade to level 8 and grab the Candelabrador passive
Starting Weapon
Javelin
From
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Julius Belmont

How to unlock
Open the second coffin in the Ode to Castlevania Map as any character
Tips
Julius' coffin is in a secret part of the Library. Near the Paranoia Boss, there's a wall with a red crack on the left side of the corridor. Walk through it to find the hidden area and walk to the northwest to find the coffin
Starting Weapon
Vanitas Whip
From
Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow (But really, how does he not have his own playable mainline game, Konami?)

Juste Belmont

How to unlock
Evolve the Wind Whip, Simon Belmont's starting weapon
Tips
Get the Wind Whip to level 8 and pick up the Crown passive
Starting Weapon
Vibhuti Whip
From
Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance

Leon Belmont

How to unlock
Find the first coffin on the Ode to Castlevania Map as any character
Tips
The coffin is right outside the castle! All you need to do is head directly east of your starting position, then defeat all of the monsters that appear around the coffin
Starting Weapon
Alchemy Whip
From
Castlevania: Lament of Innocence

Maria Renard

How to unlock
Complete one stage with both Shanoa and Juste Belmont
Tips
This must be the same stage for both characters, and they must survive the full 30 minutes. It doesn't have to be the Ode to Castlevania stage
Starting Weapon
Guardian Targe
From
Similar to Alucard, this is based on her Castlevania: Symphony of the Night appearance, but she debuted in Rondo of Blood and Dracula X

Richter Belmont

How to unlock
Evolve the Guardian Targe, Maria Renard's starting weapon
Tips
Maria will be one of the last characters you unlock, but Richter Belmont is crucial for unlocking all of the game's secrets. Get the Guardian Targe to Level 8 and grab the Pummarola (the red heart) to evolve it
Starting Weapon
Platinum Whip
From
Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Dracula X, later Symphony of the Night

Shanoa

How to unlock
Evolve the Iron Ball and Alucard Spear weapons, John Morris and Eric Lecarde's starting weapons
Tips
The Iron Ball requires the Armor passive, while the Alucard Spear needs the Wings passive. You don't need to evolve them on the same run
Starting Weapon
Confodere
From
Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia

Simon Belmont

How to unlock
Evolve Christopher Belmont's starting weapon, the Jet Black Whip
Tips
Max out the Jet Black Whip with the Stone Mask passive
Starting Weapon
Wind Whip
From
Castlevania, Vampire Killer, Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Super Castlevania IV, Castlevania Chronicles. He's the OG, of course he's the star of multiple games!

Soma Cruz

How to unlock
Defeat Gergoth with Julius Belmont
Tips
Gergoth is the first boss after leaving the Library area. It's on the right hand side as you approach the Capra gate
Starting Weapon
Hand Grenade
From
Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow

Sonia Belmont

How to unlock
Pick up 7 Heart Refreshes after you unlock the Stallion Gate
Tips
The Stallion Gate is the first warp in the Castlevania map, and you unlock it by defeating the Giant Bat, the first boss inside the castle. Just head east inside the castle and follow the corridor to reach it. After unlocking the gate, you'll get heart refreshes from candles
Starting Weapon
Sonic Whip
From
Castlevania Legends

Sypha Belnades

How to unlock
Defeat Slogra and Gaibon as Trevor Belmont
Tips
Slogra and Gaibon are waiting on the far west side of the Castle Entrance. Go northwest from the Stallion Gate. This is the second glyph on the floor, as the first is the Medusa Head
Starting Weapon
Ice Fang
From
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse

Trevor Belmont

How to unlock
Defeat the Medusa Head with Leon Belmont
Tips
You can fight the Medusa Head in the Castle Entrance area, just go north then west from the Stallion Gate
Starting Weapon
Dragon Water Whip
From
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse

Yoko Belnades

How to unlock
Defeat Abaddon with Soma Cruz
Tips
Abaddon is the very last boss before the "final" part of the DLC, and it's at the very top of the Clock Tower, the easternmost area of the map
Starting Weapon
Fulgur
From
Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow

How to Unlock the Secret Characters In Ode To Castlevania

Like with the base game, there are many secrets to uncover in the Ode to Castlevania DLC. And, if you're here, we assume that you're ready to be fully spoiled on those secrets.

If you're here by mistake, however, then scroll back up! There are major spoilers below. This is your last warning. Leon's protecting you.

Leon Belmont Unlocked Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
Image: Nintendo Life

Okay, with that out of the way, let's start on just how to get access to the secret characters.

You first need to "beat" the DLC with Richter Belmont, who is one of the very last characters you'll unlock. Once you have Richter, however, you simply need to get to the end of the Ode to Castlevania map with him.

Head to the Clock Tower — which is in the eastern part of the map — and head to the very top of the room. You'll be swarmed by a group of Gaibons, and only Richter can go through the door on the left. Once you've made it through, walk up to the throne room and watch what happens.

Survive the boss here, and you'll get a credits sequence and a whole slate of new characters to unlock, more bosses to fight, and weapons to evolve.

Richter Belmont attacking in Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
Image: Nintendo Life

Once you've done that, there are two more ways to unlock more characters. The first is by getting the 'Pile of Secrets' (yes, we laughed) item, which is dropped by a boss in the top left corner of the Alchemy Lab.

The second is by getting the Ebony and Crimson Stones from a new boss in a new location in the southeast corner of the map. This item is currently bugged and even though we have the item, some of the new secrets and characters have not been unlocked yet.

Vampire Survivors: Ode To Castlevania - All Secret Characters

Secret Characters Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
Image: Nintendo Life

Here's a list of all of the extra characters you can unlock once you've "beaten" the Ode to Castlevania DLC. We've sorted these alphabetically by character name, but you can sort them by description or weapon name by clicking on the headers.

This section of our guide is currently a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we continue to unlock more characters.

Also, Poncle has released a statement on X acknowledging issues with the "late-game" of the DLC. As such, some characters are currently unavailable on Switch.

Albus

How to unlock
Evolve Confodere, Shanoa's base weapon
Tips
Confodere evolves twice, both times at level 6
Starting Weapon
Optical Shot
From
Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia

Barlowe

How to unlock
Evolve the Optical Shot, Albus' default weapon
Tips
You'll need to max out Optical Shot and get the Karoma's Mana from the Chapel in the Ode to Castlevania map (or use an Arma Dio)
Starting Weapon
Dominus Anger
From
Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia

Carmilla

How to unlock
"May the power of the first Belmont break her mask"
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Rondo of Blood

Carrie Fernandez

How to unlock
Fully evolve the Custos Glyphs
Tips
You need all three Custos Glyphs to do this. Cornell is the easiest do do this with as he has access to all three, and he must kill 7,000 enemies to unlock the Centralis Custos as a potential weapon
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania 64, Legacy of Darkness

Cave Troll

How to unlock
Defeat 3,000,000 Cave Trolls
Tips
This will take a while! You'll find Cave Trolls in the underground areas south of the castle
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (and many other games since), though perhaps most famous from Portrait of Ruin's Nest of Evil

Cornell

How to unlock
Evolve the Silver Revolver, Henry's base weapon
Tips
The Silver Revolver must be at level 8, and you must get the Karoma's Mana from the Chapel in the Ode to Castlevania map (or use an Arma Dio)
Starting Weapon
Dextro Custos
From
Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness

Dracula

How to unlock
Reach the Throne Room as Richter Belmont and survive the boss fight
Tips
The Throne Room is located in the top left corner of the Clock Tower and is only accessible with Richter Belmont
Starting Weapon
Wine Glass
From
Well... pretty much all of them!

Elizabeth Bartley

How to unlock
Evolve the Umbra, Shaft's starting weapon
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Bloodlines

Familiar

How to unlock
"Entrust their care to the gentlest soul"
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (it's based on the Fairy familiar)

Fleaman

How to unlock
Defeat 6,000 Fleaman enemies
Tips
Found basically everywhere in the Library section of the Ode to Castlevania map
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, and most games since

Galamoth

How to unlock
"A secret so big it won't pass through Castle's doors"
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Most people remember it as Castlevania: Symphony of the Night's superboss, but it debuted in Kid Dracula

Henry

How to unlock
Evolve the Tyrfing, Reinhardt Schneider's base weapon
Tips
Get the Tyrfing to level 8 and have the Spinach passive on you
Starting Weapon
Silver Revolver
From
Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness

Innocent Devil

How to unlock
"Entrust their care to the gentlest soul"
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Isaac

How to unlock
Evolve the Mace, Hector's starting weapon
Tips
You need to get the Mace to level 8 and have the Hollow Heart passive item
Starting Weapon
Trident
From
Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Joachim Armster

How to unlock
"Rewrite the fate of the damsel in distress"
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Lament of Innocence

Julia Laforeze

How to unlock
Evolve the Globus, Saint Germain's weapon
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Lisa Tepes

How to unlock
Evolve the Wine Glass, Dracula's main weapon
Tips
Get the Wine Glass and the Tirajisu to level 8 and 2, respectively
Starting Weapon
Luminatio
From
The animated Castlevania Netflix series — she's never properly appeared in a game before, only as an illusion in Symphony of the Night, and only by mention in an internet radio drama and Grimoire of Souls

Loretta & Stella Lecarde

How to unlock
TBC
Tips
Potentially linked to unlocking Stella/Loretta as individual characters
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Loretta Lecarde

How to unlock
"Shelter their twin souls with holy magic to restore their humanity"
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Maxim Kischine

How to unlock
Evolve the Vibhuti Whip, which is Juste Belmont's initial weapon
Tips
Max out the Vibhuti Whip (level 8) and make sure you have the Candelabrador passive
Starting Weapon
Discus
From
Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance

Mina Hakuba

How to unlock
Evolve the Iron Shield
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow

Nathan Graves

How to unlock
Evolve the Sonic Whip, Sonia Belmont's base weapon
Tips
Get the Sonic Whip to maximum level and pick up the Skull O'Maniac passive
Starting Weapon
Sonic Dash
From
Castlevania: Circle of the Moon

Quincy Morris

How to unlock
Evolve the Platinum Whip, Richter Belmont's starting weapon
Tips
Requires getting the Platinum Whip to level 8 and having the Clover passive
Starting Weapon
Shuriken
From
None, though he's mentioned in Castlevania: Bloodlines. And yes, he's based on Quincey Morris from Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Reinhardt Schneider

How to unlock
Find the fourth coffin in Ode to Castlevania map
Tips
The coffin is in a brand new area south of the castle. From your starting point head west past the Stone Rose boss, then south past the Metaligo Right, then east. You'll then be in an underground section beneath the castle. The Coffin should show up on your map.
Starting Weapon
Tyrfing
From
Castlevania 64, Legacy of Darkness

Rinaldo Gandolfi

How to unlock
Evolve the Star Flail, Sara Trantoul's main weapon
Tips
Max out the Star Flail and grab the Pummarola passive (the red heart)
Starting Weapon
Keremet Bubbles
From
Castlevania: Lament of Innocence

Saint Germain

How to unlock
Evolve the Trident, Isaac's main weapon
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
Globus
From
Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Sara Trantoul

How to unlock
Evolve the Alchemy Whip, Leon Belmont's weapon
Tips
To do this, get the Alchemy Whip to level 8 and make sure you have the Tirajisu passive. If you've already evolved it before unlocking the secret characters, you'll have to do it again
Starting Weapon
Star Flail
From
Castlevania: Lament of Innocence

Shaft

How to unlock
Evolve the Luminatio, Lisa Tepes' weapon
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
Umbra
From
Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Symphony of the Night

Stella & Loretta Lecarde

How to unlock
TBC
Tips
Potentially linked to unlocking Stella/Loretta as individual characters
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Stella Lecarde

How to unlock
"Shelter their twin souls with holy magic to restore their humanity"
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Vincent Dorin

How to unlock
Evolve Fulgur and Keremet Bubbles
Tips
Fulgur is Yoko Belnades' weapon, while Keremet Bubbles is Rinaldo Gandolfi's. These are also dropped by Keremet (in the north Alchemy Lab) and The Creature (a secret room next to the Parm Aegis pick-up) respectively.
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Young Maria Renard

How to unlock
"Reconnect her with her original guardian and his friends"
Tips
TBC
Starting Weapon
TBC
From
This is based on her Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Dracula X appearance

Those are all of the characters for Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania we've unlocked so far. Hopefully, this should help you unlock all of them, even the obscure ones! If you're enjoying the DLC, let us know what you think.