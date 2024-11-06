Vampire Survivors' Ode to Castlevania DLC is absolutely massive, adding a whole new map, new characters, weapons, and more to the already addictive single-stick roguelite.
If you're having trouble unlocking the characters in the DLC, we've put together this guide to help you unlock all of the Belmonts and friends so you can finally, maybe, take down a vampire.
Be warned, our guide will contain spoilers for the final stages of the Ode to Castlevania DLC. We'll mark specifically where in our guide so you can avoid them.
We'll be updating this guide as we unlock more characters, so please bear with us. Also, as there are currently issues with the Switch version of the game and unlocking characters, some of the information may be updated.
Vampire Survivors - How To Unlock All Ode To Castlevania Characters
There are 20 brand new characters to unlock in the Ode to Castlevania DLC. That's a whole new suite of vampire hunters, and all of them play very differently.
Below we've listed the characters in alphabetical order and detailed how to unlock each one. We've also got links to our Weapon Evolution guide throughout, which will give you more detailed descriptions of how to get certain weapons and how to evolve them.
Alucard
- How to unlock
- Defeat the Doppelganger boss as Trevor Belmont in the Ode to Castlevania stage
- Tips
- You'll find Doppelganger in the Marble Gallery section, just west of the cross-shaped section of the map.
- Starting Weapon
- Alucart Sworb (no, that's not a typo)
- From
- Clearly based on his Castlevania: Symphony of the Night design, though Alucard debuted in Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse
Charlotte Aulin
- How to unlock
- Collect 7 Mirrors of Truth after unlocking the Capra Gate
- Tips
- Unlock the Capra Gate by defeating the Paranoia at the end of the Library in the Ode to Castlevania map. After that, in future Castlevania runs, you have a chance of picking up Mirrors of Truth from candles
- Starting Weapon
- Raging Fire
- From
- Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
Christopher Belmont
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Alucart Sworb, which is Alucard's main weapon
- Tips
- Get the Alucart Sworb to level 8, then evolve it — no passives needed
- Starting Weapon
- Jet Black Whip
- From
- Castlevania: The Adventure, Belmont's Revenge (both Game Boy games) and The Adventure ReBirth (on WiiWare)
Eric Lecarde
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Javelin, which is Jonathan Morris' main weapon
- Tips
- Get the Javelin to level 8 and make sure you have the Spellbinder passive
- Starting Weapon
- Alucard Spear
- From
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
Grant Danasty
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Dragon Water Whip, Trevor Belmont's main weapon
- Tips
- Level up the whip to 8 and grab the Attractorb passive
- Starting Weapon
- Curved Knife
- From
- Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse
Hector
- How to unlock
- Pick up 7 Karma Coins once you've unlocked the Scorpion Gate
- Tips
- Defeat the Puppet Master boss, which is located east of the Alchemy Lab in the top part of the castle. It will drop the Scorpion Gate key. After that, you can get Karma Coins on the Castlevania stage by destroying candles
- Starting Weapon
- Mace
- From
- Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
John Morris
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Raging Fire, Ice Fang, Gale Force, and Rock Riot weapons. You can do this on multiple runs
- Tips
- John Morris is one of the more annoying characters to unlock. First, you need Charlotte, as she's the first and only way you can access and evolve the Raging Fire weapon. Ice Fang is dropped by Brachyura, south of the Library. Gale Force is dropped by Zephyr, the first boss in the Clock Tower. Rock Riot is dropped by the Behemoth in the north part of the outside area.
- Starting Weapon
- Iron Ball
- From
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
Jonathan Morris
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Hand Grenade, Soma Cruz's default weapon
- Tips
- Get the Hand Grenade to level 8 and grab the Candelabrador passive
- Starting Weapon
- Javelin
- From
- Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
Julius Belmont
- How to unlock
- Open the second coffin in the Ode to Castlevania Map as any character
- Tips
- Julius' coffin is in a secret part of the Library. Near the Paranoia Boss, there's a wall with a red crack on the left side of the corridor. Walk through it to find the hidden area and walk to the northwest to find the coffin
- Starting Weapon
- Vanitas Whip
- From
- Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow (But really, how does he not have his own playable mainline game, Konami?)
Juste Belmont
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Wind Whip, Simon Belmont's starting weapon
- Tips
- Get the Wind Whip to level 8 and pick up the Crown passive
- Starting Weapon
- Vibhuti Whip
- From
- Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance
Leon Belmont
- How to unlock
- Find the first coffin on the Ode to Castlevania Map as any character
- Tips
- The coffin is right outside the castle! All you need to do is head directly east of your starting position, then defeat all of the monsters that appear around the coffin
- Starting Weapon
- Alchemy Whip
- From
- Castlevania: Lament of Innocence
Maria Renard
- How to unlock
- Complete one stage with both Shanoa and Juste Belmont
- Tips
- This must be the same stage for both characters, and they must survive the full 30 minutes. It doesn't have to be the Ode to Castlevania stage
- Starting Weapon
- Guardian Targe
- From
- Similar to Alucard, this is based on her Castlevania: Symphony of the Night appearance, but she debuted in Rondo of Blood and Dracula X
Richter Belmont
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Guardian Targe, Maria Renard's starting weapon
- Tips
- Maria will be one of the last characters you unlock, but Richter Belmont is crucial for unlocking all of the game's secrets. Get the Guardian Targe to Level 8 and grab the Pummarola (the red heart) to evolve it
- Starting Weapon
- Platinum Whip
- From
- Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Dracula X, later Symphony of the Night
Shanoa
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Iron Ball and Alucard Spear weapons, John Morris and Eric Lecarde's starting weapons
- Tips
- The Iron Ball requires the Armor passive, while the Alucard Spear needs the Wings passive. You don't need to evolve them on the same run
- Starting Weapon
- Confodere
- From
- Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia
Simon Belmont
- How to unlock
- Evolve Christopher Belmont's starting weapon, the Jet Black Whip
- Tips
- Max out the Jet Black Whip with the Stone Mask passive
- Starting Weapon
- Wind Whip
- From
- Castlevania, Vampire Killer, Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Super Castlevania IV, Castlevania Chronicles. He's the OG, of course he's the star of multiple games!
Soma Cruz
- How to unlock
- Defeat Gergoth with Julius Belmont
- Tips
- Gergoth is the first boss after leaving the Library area. It's on the right hand side as you approach the Capra gate
- Starting Weapon
- Hand Grenade
- From
- Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow
Sonia Belmont
- How to unlock
- Pick up 7 Heart Refreshes after you unlock the Stallion Gate
- Tips
- The Stallion Gate is the first warp in the Castlevania map, and you unlock it by defeating the Giant Bat, the first boss inside the castle. Just head east inside the castle and follow the corridor to reach it. After unlocking the gate, you'll get heart refreshes from candles
- Starting Weapon
- Sonic Whip
- From
- Castlevania Legends
Sypha Belnades
- How to unlock
- Defeat Slogra and Gaibon as Trevor Belmont
- Tips
- Slogra and Gaibon are waiting on the far west side of the Castle Entrance. Go northwest from the Stallion Gate. This is the second glyph on the floor, as the first is the Medusa Head
- Starting Weapon
- Ice Fang
- From
- Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse
Trevor Belmont
- How to unlock
- Defeat the Medusa Head with Leon Belmont
- Tips
- You can fight the Medusa Head in the Castle Entrance area, just go north then west from the Stallion Gate
- Starting Weapon
- Dragon Water Whip
- From
- Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse
Yoko Belnades
- How to unlock
- Defeat Abaddon with Soma Cruz
- Tips
- Abaddon is the very last boss before the "final" part of the DLC, and it's at the very top of the Clock Tower, the easternmost area of the map
- Starting Weapon
- Fulgur
- From
- Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow
How to Unlock the Secret Characters In Ode To Castlevania
Like with the base game, there are many secrets to uncover in the Ode to Castlevania DLC. And, if you're here, we assume that you're ready to be fully spoiled on those secrets.
If you're here by mistake, however, then scroll back up! There are major spoilers below. This is your last warning. Leon's protecting you.
Okay, with that out of the way, let's start on just how to get access to the secret characters.
You first need to "beat" the DLC with Richter Belmont, who is one of the very last characters you'll unlock. Once you have Richter, however, you simply need to get to the end of the Ode to Castlevania map with him.
Head to the Clock Tower — which is in the eastern part of the map — and head to the very top of the room. You'll be swarmed by a group of Gaibons, and only Richter can go through the door on the left. Once you've made it through, walk up to the throne room and watch what happens.
Survive the boss here, and you'll get a credits sequence and a whole slate of new characters to unlock, more bosses to fight, and weapons to evolve.
Once you've done that, there are two more ways to unlock more characters. The first is by getting the 'Pile of Secrets' (yes, we laughed) item, which is dropped by a boss in the top left corner of the Alchemy Lab.
The second is by getting the Ebony and Crimson Stones from a new boss in a new location in the southeast corner of the map. This item is currently bugged and even though we have the item, some of the new secrets and characters have not been unlocked yet.
Vampire Survivors: Ode To Castlevania - All Secret Characters
Here's a list of all of the extra characters you can unlock once you've "beaten" the Ode to Castlevania DLC. We've sorted these alphabetically by character name, but you can sort them by description or weapon name by clicking on the headers.
This section of our guide is currently a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we continue to unlock more characters.
Also, Poncle has released a statement on X acknowledging issues with the "late-game" of the DLC. As such, some characters are currently unavailable on Switch.
Albus
- How to unlock
- Evolve Confodere, Shanoa's base weapon
- Tips
- Confodere evolves twice, both times at level 6
- Starting Weapon
- Optical Shot
- From
- Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia
Barlowe
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Optical Shot, Albus' default weapon
- Tips
- You'll need to max out Optical Shot and get the Karoma's Mana from the Chapel in the Ode to Castlevania map (or use an Arma Dio)
- Starting Weapon
- Dominus Anger
- From
- Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia
Carmilla
- How to unlock
- "May the power of the first Belmont break her mask"
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Rondo of Blood
Carrie Fernandez
- How to unlock
- Fully evolve the Custos Glyphs
- Tips
- You need all three Custos Glyphs to do this. Cornell is the easiest do do this with as he has access to all three, and he must kill 7,000 enemies to unlock the Centralis Custos as a potential weapon
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania 64, Legacy of Darkness
Cave Troll
- How to unlock
- Defeat 3,000,000 Cave Trolls
- Tips
- This will take a while! You'll find Cave Trolls in the underground areas south of the castle
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (and many other games since), though perhaps most famous from Portrait of Ruin's Nest of Evil
Cornell
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Silver Revolver, Henry's base weapon
- Tips
- The Silver Revolver must be at level 8, and you must get the Karoma's Mana from the Chapel in the Ode to Castlevania map (or use an Arma Dio)
- Starting Weapon
- Dextro Custos
- From
- Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness
Dracula
- How to unlock
- Reach the Throne Room as Richter Belmont and survive the boss fight
- Tips
- The Throne Room is located in the top left corner of the Clock Tower and is only accessible with Richter Belmont
- Starting Weapon
- Wine Glass
- From
- Well... pretty much all of them!
Elizabeth Bartley
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Umbra, Shaft's starting weapon
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
Familiar
- How to unlock
- "Entrust their care to the gentlest soul"
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (it's based on the Fairy familiar)
Fleaman
- How to unlock
- Defeat 6,000 Fleaman enemies
- Tips
- Found basically everywhere in the Library section of the Ode to Castlevania map
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, and most games since
Galamoth
- How to unlock
- "A secret so big it won't pass through Castle's doors"
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Most people remember it as Castlevania: Symphony of the Night's superboss, but it debuted in Kid Dracula
Henry
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Tyrfing, Reinhardt Schneider's base weapon
- Tips
- Get the Tyrfing to level 8 and have the Spinach passive on you
- Starting Weapon
- Silver Revolver
- From
- Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness
Innocent Devil
- How to unlock
- "Entrust their care to the gentlest soul"
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
Isaac
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Mace, Hector's starting weapon
- Tips
- You need to get the Mace to level 8 and have the Hollow Heart passive item
- Starting Weapon
- Trident
- From
- Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
Joachim Armster
- How to unlock
- "Rewrite the fate of the damsel in distress"
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Lament of Innocence
Julia Laforeze
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Globus, Saint Germain's weapon
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
Lisa Tepes
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Wine Glass, Dracula's main weapon
- Tips
- Get the Wine Glass and the Tirajisu to level 8 and 2, respectively
- Starting Weapon
- Luminatio
- From
- The animated Castlevania Netflix series — she's never properly appeared in a game before, only as an illusion in Symphony of the Night, and only by mention in an internet radio drama and Grimoire of Souls
Loretta & Stella Lecarde
- How to unlock
- TBC
- Tips
- Potentially linked to unlocking Stella/Loretta as individual characters
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
Loretta Lecarde
- How to unlock
- "Shelter their twin souls with holy magic to restore their humanity"
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
Maxim Kischine
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Vibhuti Whip, which is Juste Belmont's initial weapon
- Tips
- Max out the Vibhuti Whip (level 8) and make sure you have the Candelabrador passive
- Starting Weapon
- Discus
- From
- Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance
Mina Hakuba
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Iron Shield
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow
Nathan Graves
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Sonic Whip, Sonia Belmont's base weapon
- Tips
- Get the Sonic Whip to maximum level and pick up the Skull O'Maniac passive
- Starting Weapon
- Sonic Dash
- From
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
Quincy Morris
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Platinum Whip, Richter Belmont's starting weapon
- Tips
- Requires getting the Platinum Whip to level 8 and having the Clover passive
- Starting Weapon
- Shuriken
- From
- None, though he's mentioned in Castlevania: Bloodlines. And yes, he's based on Quincey Morris from Bram Stoker's Dracula.
Reinhardt Schneider
- How to unlock
- Find the fourth coffin in Ode to Castlevania map
- Tips
- The coffin is in a brand new area south of the castle. From your starting point head west past the Stone Rose boss, then south past the Metaligo Right, then east. You'll then be in an underground section beneath the castle. The Coffin should show up on your map.
- Starting Weapon
- Tyrfing
- From
- Castlevania 64, Legacy of Darkness
Rinaldo Gandolfi
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Star Flail, Sara Trantoul's main weapon
- Tips
- Max out the Star Flail and grab the Pummarola passive (the red heart)
- Starting Weapon
- Keremet Bubbles
- From
- Castlevania: Lament of Innocence
Saint Germain
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Trident, Isaac's main weapon
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- Globus
- From
- Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
Sara Trantoul
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Alchemy Whip, Leon Belmont's weapon
- Tips
- To do this, get the Alchemy Whip to level 8 and make sure you have the Tirajisu passive. If you've already evolved it before unlocking the secret characters, you'll have to do it again
- Starting Weapon
- Star Flail
- From
- Castlevania: Lament of Innocence
Shaft
- How to unlock
- Evolve the Luminatio, Lisa Tepes' weapon
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- Umbra
- From
- Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Symphony of the Night
Stella & Loretta Lecarde
- How to unlock
- TBC
- Tips
- Potentially linked to unlocking Stella/Loretta as individual characters
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
Stella Lecarde
- How to unlock
- "Shelter their twin souls with holy magic to restore their humanity"
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
Vincent Dorin
- How to unlock
- Evolve Fulgur and Keremet Bubbles
- Tips
- Fulgur is Yoko Belnades' weapon, while Keremet Bubbles is Rinaldo Gandolfi's. These are also dropped by Keremet (in the north Alchemy Lab) and The Creature (a secret room next to the Parm Aegis pick-up) respectively.
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
Young Maria Renard
- How to unlock
- "Reconnect her with her original guardian and his friends"
- Tips
- TBC
- Starting Weapon
- TBC
- From
- This is based on her Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Dracula X appearance
Those are all of the characters for Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania we've unlocked so far. Hopefully, this should help you unlock all of them, even the obscure ones! If you're enjoying the DLC, let us know what you think.