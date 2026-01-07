Last year, Nintendo lifted the lid on a brand new Mario Tennis game for the Switch 2. It's called Mario Tennis Fever and will be launching next month on 12th February 2026.

We've not really seen or heard much about it since then, but now that the new year is officially underway (and the tennis pro tour is back at it), Nintendo has taken a brief moment out of its schedule to remind Switch 2 owners that this new entry will offer a stacked roster. In fact, in case you missed it, it's got the "most" playable characters in the series' history.

This includes not only Daisy and Peach but also "36 other characters", and there's also a chance Nintendo could expand on this with updates. In comparison, Mario Tennis Aces on the Switch ended with a total of 30 playable characters (including unlockable and DLC characters).

Nintendo: "This should be easy. Pre-order #MarioTennisFever and play as Daisy, Peach, and 36 other characters"

Some of the other characters include Donkey Kong, Bowser, the Baby Mario crew, Rosalina, Yoshi and even Petey Piranha. Although a lot of characters have been spotted, the full roster hasn't been confirmed just yet. There'll also be 30 different "Fever Rackets", featuring their own special abilities.

Along with the large roster, players can also expect multiple modes including Tournament, Trial Towers, Mix It Up Mode (including Wonder effects), an Adventure Mode, and there'll also be Joy-Con 2 motion controls for the game's Swing Mode.