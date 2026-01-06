Nintendo is regularly renewing its video game trademarks, and with this in mind, some trademarks have apparently been spotted for The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes and Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash.

The multiplayer Zelda title originally made its debut on the 3DS in 2015. We found it to be a "mixed bag" compared to its illustrious predecessors. As for Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash, this game arrived on the Wii U in 2015. It featured some enjoyable gameplay, but there wasn't quite enough there to keep us interested.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Here's a look at these trademarks courtesy of Mike Odyssey on social media (thanks, GoNintendo):

NEW Trademarks for Mario Tennis Ultra Smash, and The Legend of Zelda Tri Force Heroes! With Mario and Zeldas 40th Anniversary, these 2 games could have ports/remakes appearing in next months Nintendo Direct on Feb 20! Zeldas Anniversary falls on Saturday with the Direct being the… pic.twitter.com/fpwed45Der January 2, 2026

When it comes to video game trademarks, there is no guarantee games and filings spotted will neccessarily lead to an announcement or reveal.

For Nintendo, renewals are often just part of everyday business operations to protect its intellectual properties. In saying this, some trademark renewals from publishers in recent years have led to the revival of certain games and series, such as Bandai Namco's IP Klonoa and Katamari.

If we hear anything related to these renewals, we will provide an update. Although there's no sign of Nintendo's multiplayer-focused Zelda series returning, you can always get a co-op fix in the recently released title Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. A new Mario Tennis game called Mario Tennis Fever is also coming to the Switch 2 next month.

Did you play these Nintendo titles back in the day? Would you like to see this particular era of Nintendo games return in some way or form? Tell us in the comments.