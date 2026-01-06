The new year is finally upon us, and with that comes a whole horde of new games to think about — yipee!

2026 is already looking pretty stacked, and while January is usually one of the quieter months in the release calendar, there are still a handful of big hitters coming our way over the next few weeks.

Here to highlight the cream of the crop are the wonderful Alex and Alana, who you'll find chatting about eight awesome up-and-comers in the video above. There's a bit of everything, from first-party favourites to lesser-known delights. So, grab a beverage and prepare to make those wishlists a little bit longer.

Alternatively, if you prefer your lists in written form, you'll find the eight highlights down below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 15th January (Switch 2)

Animal Crossing Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon - 15th January (Switch 1 & 2)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon
Image: NIS America

Cassette Boy - 15th January (Switch 1)

Cassette Boy
Image: Forever Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - 22nd January (Switch 2)

Final Fantasy VII Remake
Image: Square Enix

Dynasty Warriors: Origins - 22nd January (Switch 2)

Dynasty Warriors: Origins
Image: Koei Tecmo

Dispatch - 28th January (Switch 1 & 2)

Dispatch
Image: AdHoc Studios

Core Keeper - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 28th January (Switch 2)

Core Keeper
Image: Fireshine Games

Caves of Qud - January (Switch 1)

Caves of Qud
Image: Kitfox Games

Not a bad line-up, eh? You can take to the following poll to let us know which January 2026 Switch release you're the most excited for, then head to the comments to share any other titles you'll be picking up.

Which January 2026 release are you the most excited about?