Yesterday, Square Enix announced it would be releasing a Switch and Switch 2 demo for Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined.

It didn't take long for this demo to actually go live on the eShop in select locations, and now that we've all (hopefully) had some time to try it out, we're curious to know what your first impressions are - how are you finding the experience so far, what platform have you been playing it on, and has it sold you on the full game?

And don't forget, if you download and play this demo, your save data will carry over to the full experience when it arrives on 5th February 2026. You'll also receive the reward "Maribel's Day Off Dress".