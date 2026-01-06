Lego has officially announced a new 2x4 "smart brick" at CES 2026 this week. It's apparently the "most significant evolution" in the Lego system since the release of the Minifigure in 1978 and is part of the company's "smart play" initiatives.

This brick, which will be featured in new Star Wars sets launching this March, is expected to expand to other sets. According to The Verge, there are supposedly already rumours about how it could be included in the upcoming Pokémon line, due out this year. So, what's all the fuss about?

As reported by the tech site, this is "the most ambitious brick" Lego has ever made, with a "tiny computer that fits entirely inside a classic 2x4 Lego brick". It's a custom ASIC chip and is "smaller than a single Lego stud" with firmware that can be updated via a smartphone app.

It's got a built-in battery that will "still perform after years of inactivity" and can be wirelessly charged on a pad that can recharge multiple bricks at once.

When it detects NFC-equipped smart tags inside smart Lego tiles and minifigures, it will be able to interact with these sets and bring them to life. For example, the new Star Wars sets now support humming lightsabers, light-up blasters, and the roar of TIE Fighters and X-Wings.

The source goes into more detail about this new smart brick (originally piloted in a Lego City set in 2024) and how it can enhance play:

"They have light and sound, light sensors, inertial sensors to detect movement, tilt, and gestures, and they form a Bluetooth mesh network with other Smart Bricks, so they’re aware of each other’s position and orientation — so Lego Star Wars ships and figures can do battle, for example, or so The Imperial March plays when you sit Emperor Palpatine on his throne. When built into Lego cars, the bricks could detect which one crosses a finish line first, or change from engine noises to crashing sound effects if the vehicle is flipped over."

Lego Group spokesperson Jessica Benson also told the outlet how the new brick contains a microphone, which acts as a "virtual button" and sensor point for play functions - like blowing out candles on a cake (rather than recording anything). It has also been confirmed there is "no AI" or camera in this product, so don't expect the Lego Mario titles to be recognised.

As you might have already guessed, these smart bricks will bump up the costs of sets. Nintendo has also expanded its Lego line in recent years with IP such as Animal Crossing and Zelda, so there's a chance future sets could utilise these new bricks.