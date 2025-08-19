Gosh, well that was a deep dive and a half! Masahiro Sakurai has just wrapped up his detailed rundown of Kirby Air Riders in the latest spotlight Direct, and it was absolutely crammed with information.

Sakurai spilled the beans on everything from character rosters to controls, so we've assembled the following breakdown for you to catch up on everything individually.

So, hit that Boost Charge button, and let's speed into things...

Kirby Air Riders Nintendo Direct (August 2025) - The Full Presentation

If you still haven't caught up with the presentation itself, you'll find it in full below. Heck, this might even be one that benefits from a few rewatches.

Kirby Air Riders Direct Round Up

Now then, onto the reveals in the order that we got 'em. Let's start with the racers...

Racers

Unlike its predecessor, Kirby Air Riders boasts an absolutely jam-packed character roster. These names kept popping up throughout the presentation, accompanied by the racer's unique stats and abilities. To keep things simple, we've pulled them all into the one list below.

Be warned, you might want to brush up on your Kirby knowledge for some of these deep cuts.

Kirby - Well-balanced with no clear weaknesses

- Well-balanced with no clear weaknesses King Dedede - Heavyweight and can dish out blows with his hammer

- Heavyweight and can dish out blows with his hammer Meta Knight - Slashes through enemies with a sword

- Slashes through enemies with a sword Bandana Waddle Dee - Sturdy rider with a quick Boost Charge and a spear

- Sturdy rider with a quick Boost Charge and a spear Chef Kawasaki - Bonus recovery from food pick-ups

- Bonus recovery from food pick-ups Cappy - Mushroom cap doubles as a shield from incoming attacks

- Mushroom cap doubles as a shield from incoming attacks Magolor - Improved acceleration after Star Slides, can cast spells

- Improved acceleration after Star Slides, can cast spells Gooey - Can attack enemies with his tongue

- Can attack enemies with his tongue Waddle Doo - Fires blasts from its eye

- Fires blasts from its eye Knuckle Joe - Punches nearby enemies and releases a flurry of punches when fully charged

- Punches nearby enemies and releases a flurry of punches when fully charged Susie - Hides a propeller for improved aerial manoeuvring

- Hides a propeller for improved aerial manoeuvring Starman - Excels in the air



Game Background

According to Sakurai, Kirby Air Riders entered production after he was specifically asked to bring the series back by Nintendo's Shinya Takahashi and HAL Lab's Satoshi Mitsuhara.

He reiterated that Bandai Namco is helming the game's development.

Controls

Yep, the Direct was so deep that we even got a section dedicated to the game's controls. The machines auto-accelerate and drive straight, so there's no button or stick holds to be found here. That said, here's what we learnt:

B - Boost Charge

Y - Special

Tilt L stick up/down - Change glide height

Hold Y (City Trial) - Dismount

Specials

A new addition to Air Riders is each character's Special ability. This is a unique move to each racer that comes with its own bonus like a speed increase or a targeted attack. Here are all the Special moves we learnt about this time:

Kirby (Pink) - Ultra Sword

- Ultra Sword Kirby (Red ) - Burn

) - Burn Kirby (Yellow) - Crash

- Crash Kirby (Blue) - Snow Ball

- Snow Ball King Dedede - Jet Hammer

- Jet Hammer Meta Knight - Night Wing

- Night Wing Bandana Waddle Dee - Spear Cyclone

- Spear Cyclone Chef Kawasaki - Superspicy Cooking

- Superspicy Cooking Cappy - Booster Cap

Lessons

If it all sounds like too much to take in, the game houses a special 'Lessons' section, where you can get to grips with all the controls and each character's unique abilities. These are broken into five groups — Basics, City Trial, Copy Abilities and Advanced — and look to provide a hands-on explanation of the game's key techniques.

Machines

Much like the beefed-up character roster, Kirby Air Riders also boasts a wider array of vehicles (sorry, machines) for you to race on. Each sweet ride has its own pros and cons, and can be used by any character. Here's every machine we've seen so far:

Warp Star - Standard vehicle with no clear weaknesses

- Standard vehicle with no clear weaknesses Winged Star - Slow on the ground, fast in the air

- Slow on the ground, fast in the air Wagon Star - No Boost Charge, but high performance elsewhere

- No Boost Charge, but high performance elsewhere Wheelie Bike - Races on a single wheel

- Races on a single wheel Shadow Star - Increased attack stats

- Increased attack stats Paper Star - High acceleration, but very fragile

- High acceleration, but very fragile Bulk Star - Uses Burst Charges as fuel, tough frame is hard to damage

- Uses Burst Charges as fuel, tough frame is hard to damage Swerve Star - Can only Boost Charge and stop

- Can only Boost Charge and stop Chariot - Good for turning tight corners

- Good for turning tight corners Tank Star - Improved dashes from Boost Charge

- Improved dashes from Boost Charge Turbo Star - High speed, poor steering

- High speed, poor steering Slick Star - Slippery and tricky to control

- Slippery and tricky to control Rocket Star - High acceleration on a full Boost Charge

- High acceleration on a full Boost Charge Rex Wheelie - High top speed, if you can maintain it

- High top speed, if you can maintain it Battle Chariot - Heavyweight vehicle that can send enemies flying



Copy Abilities

Kirby isn't the only one who can use Copy Abilities in Air Riders, in fact, everyone can nab a power-up this time around. Here's all of the Copy Abilities we've seen so far: