Gosh, well that was a deep dive and a half! Masahiro Sakurai has just wrapped up his detailed rundown of Kirby Air Riders in the latest spotlight Direct, and it was absolutely crammed with information.

Sakurai spilled the beans on everything from character rosters to controls, so we've assembled the following breakdown for you to catch up on everything individually.

So, hit that Boost Charge button, and let's speed into things...

Kirby Air Riders Nintendo Direct (August 2025) - The Full Presentation

If you still haven't caught up with the presentation itself, you'll find it in full below. Heck, this might even be one that benefits from a few rewatches.

Kirby Air Riders Direct Round Up

Now then, onto the reveals in the order that we got 'em. Let's start with the racers...

Racers

Kirby Air Riders Direct
Unlike its predecessor, Kirby Air Riders boasts an absolutely jam-packed character roster. These names kept popping up throughout the presentation, accompanied by the racer's unique stats and abilities. To keep things simple, we've pulled them all into the one list below.

Be warned, you might want to brush up on your Kirby knowledge for some of these deep cuts.

  • Kirby - Well-balanced with no clear weaknesses
  • King Dedede - Heavyweight and can dish out blows with his hammer
  • Meta Knight - Slashes through enemies with a sword
  • Bandana Waddle Dee - Sturdy rider with a quick Boost Charge and a spear
  • Chef Kawasaki - Bonus recovery from food pick-ups
  • Cappy - Mushroom cap doubles as a shield from incoming attacks
  • Magolor - Improved acceleration after Star Slides, can cast spells
  • Gooey - Can attack enemies with his tongue
  • Waddle Doo - Fires blasts from its eye
  • Knuckle Joe - Punches nearby enemies and releases a flurry of punches when fully charged
  • Susie - Hides a propeller for improved aerial manoeuvring
  • Starman - Excels in the air

Game Background

According to Sakurai, Kirby Air Riders entered production after he was specifically asked to bring the series back by Nintendo's Shinya Takahashi and HAL Lab's Satoshi Mitsuhara.

He reiterated that Bandai Namco is helming the game's development.

Controls

Kirby Air Riders Direct
Yep, the Direct was so deep that we even got a section dedicated to the game's controls. The machines auto-accelerate and drive straight, so there's no button or stick holds to be found here. That said, here's what we learnt:

  • B - Boost Charge
  • Y - Special
  • Tilt L stick up/down - Change glide height
  • Hold Y (City Trial) - Dismount

Specials

Kirby Air Riders Direct
A new addition to Air Riders is each character's Special ability. This is a unique move to each racer that comes with its own bonus like a speed increase or a targeted attack. Here are all the Special moves we learnt about this time:

  • Kirby (Pink) - Ultra Sword
  • Kirby (Red) - Burn
  • Kirby (Yellow) - Crash
  • Kirby (Blue) - Snow Ball
  • King Dedede - Jet Hammer
  • Meta Knight - Night Wing
  • Bandana Waddle Dee - Spear Cyclone
  • Chef Kawasaki - Superspicy Cooking
  • Cappy - Booster Cap

Lessons

If it all sounds like too much to take in, the game houses a special 'Lessons' section, where you can get to grips with all the controls and each character's unique abilities. These are broken into five groups — Basics, City Trial, Copy Abilities and Advanced — and look to provide a hands-on explanation of the game's key techniques.

Machines

Kirby Air Riders Direct
Much like the beefed-up character roster, Kirby Air Riders also boasts a wider array of vehicles (sorry, machines) for you to race on. Each sweet ride has its own pros and cons, and can be used by any character. Here's every machine we've seen so far:

  • Warp Star - Standard vehicle with no clear weaknesses
  • Winged Star - Slow on the ground, fast in the air
  • Wagon Star - No Boost Charge, but high performance elsewhere
  • Wheelie Bike - Races on a single wheel
  • Shadow Star - Increased attack stats
  • Paper Star - High acceleration, but very fragile
  • Bulk Star - Uses Burst Charges as fuel, tough frame is hard to damage
  • Swerve Star - Can only Boost Charge and stop
  • Chariot - Good for turning tight corners
  • Tank Star - Improved dashes from Boost Charge
  • Turbo Star - High speed, poor steering
  • Slick Star - Slippery and tricky to control
  • Rocket Star - High acceleration on a full Boost Charge
  • Rex Wheelie - High top speed, if you can maintain it
  • Battle Chariot - Heavyweight vehicle that can send enemies flying

Copy Abilities

Kirby Air Riders Direct
Kirby isn't the only one who can use Copy Abilities in Air Riders, in fact, everyone can nab a power-up this time around. Here's all of the Copy Abilities we've seen so far:

  • Fire
  • Sword
  • Bomb
  • Wheel
  • Mike
  • Cutter
  • Jet
  • Steel Ball
  • Plasma

Air Ride

Kirby Air Riders Direct
Onto game modes now, and first up is Air Ride. This is your standard racing mode, where six racers will have to make it around a course as quickly as possible, attacking and speeding past every opponent.

There appears to be a boatload of racing options available in this mode, with filters for destructible vehicles, slower driving speeds, number of laps and more. And Sakurai even shared some more tips for winning, including the slipstream-esque Star Slide.

Here's a rundown of every course Sakurai revealed this time around:

  • Floria Fields
  • Cavernous Corners
  • Cyberion Highway
  • Mount Amberfalls

City Trial

Kirby Air Riders Direct
Onto the game mode we were all eager to see: City Trial. Yes, this sandbox machine-building mode makes a return in Air Riders, and it looks suitably frantic.

The presentation introduced us to Skyah, the giant floating island that serves as a mode's hub world. Much like in the original, you have five minutes to speed around this area and build the best machine that you can, by swapping out vehicles and picking up boosts. There are timed events and other obstacles to look out for in this stage, and you'll be navigating up to 15 other players all after the same goal.

With the building done, it's off to the Stadiums, where you vote for different challenges to put your machine through its paces. The objective will differ depending on the stadium, so you'll have to play to your strengths.

Here are all the Stadium challenges that Sakurai revealed this time around:

  • Kirby Melee - Defeat the most foes within the time limit
  • Air Glider - Launch off the ramp and glide as far as you can
  • Drag Race - Drive as fast as you can in a straight line
  • Target Flight - Hit score panels to earn points
  • Dustup Derby - Defeat as many rivals as you can within the time limit
  • Skydive - Dive quickly and get a high score by hitting targets
  • Gourmet Race - Eat as much food as you can

Music

We got a first listen of the Kirby Air Riders main theme song, 'Starlit Journey'. To make the announcement even sweeter, it was revealed that this track will be added to Nintendo Music later today, along with some other Air Riders tunes.

Release Date

Kirby Air Riders Direct
It kept us all waiting, but the presentation wrapped up with the reveal of the Kirby Air Riders release date. This one will be speeding onto Switch 2 on 20th November 2025.

We also got a glimpse at one final racer that we assume we'll hear more about between now and then — how gloomy and mysterious!

Kirby Air Riders Direct
Well, that was quite the rundown! It may have felt a little like information overload, but there's no denying that Sakurai knows how to sell us on the nitty gritty.

