Kirby Air Riders got some of the spotlight in the latest broadcast, and apart from those new amiibo, it's also been revealed there will be another 'Direct' taking place in the future.

This "2nd presentation" will once again be hosted by the game's director Masahiro Sakurai. We don't know what specifically will be revealed in this next show just yet or when exactly it will be aired but it's "on the way". During this week's Nintendo Direct, it was mentioned how "more Kirby Air Riders amiibo updates" would be shared in the future.

Sakurai also acknowledged this announcement via social media (here's a rough translation via DeepL):

"I was introduced to [a] Direct within [a] Direct... I'll do it! It's not something I can make right away, but please be patient"

When we find out more about this upcoming Direct, we'll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, you can check out the previous Kirby Air Riders broadcast, which revealed the playable roster of racers, courses, items and power ups, multiplayer aspects and much more.