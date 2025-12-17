Nitrome, the talented British indie developer currently crafting Mouse Work for the Switch 2, has this week announced a new series.

Nitrome Classics revives a range of titles from Nitrome's past and is "lovingly" porting them to the Nintendo Switch and other platforms with various enhancements and updates.

"All of the games are not just meticulously restored but improved with higher frame rates, full screen aspect ratios and with higher quality music. Many of the games will be packaged as mini collections within a franchise and include additional content not found in the original release."

The first game is Twin Shot Deluxe and will be released in "early" 2026. Silly Sausage and Skywire will follow this game. Here are the details about the first title on the way (via Steam), and you can check out a trailer of this new Classics series above.

The Angel Cats are back and better than ever before in this complete remaster. Twin Shot Deluxe is an arcade platform shooter where players defend their homeland from invaders using bows and arrows. Take aim at over 200 brand new levels set across four worlds, each with unique challenges, bosses and enemies. Play solo or team up with friends in local cooperative play (one-to-four players) or play competitively to see who will be crowned champion. A brand new Atlantis theme to explore, defeat additional bosses, unlock fancy headwear with special powers for extended replay, and much more… relive your childhood and take to the skies!

Players can also expect new bosses, cheats, hats (featuring additional buffs), as well as a graphical overhaul, including a frame rate and resolution update:

"We could not leave the game lagging in the past at 20 frames per second, it has now been upgraded to an angelic 60 frames per second, and now with a modern 16:9 ratio—that’s 78 percent more Twin Shot. We even have a brand new intro animatic and ending illustrations remastered to pixel art perfection."

Apart from the upcoming Switch 2 release Mouse Trap, which utilises Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, Nitrome is the same team that has previously worked on games like Shovel Knight Dig and Bomb Chicken.