Nintendo is getting in its last updates for 2025, and today it has updated the Switch title Pikmin 4. This is the third patch for this title since it launched in 2023.

Version 1.1.1 comes with fixes related to Oatchi commands, creature activity levels, decor Pikmin and auto target lock. There are also various other bug patches and there's also been an additional button guide added.

Nintendo also notes how the "same changes" have been released for the Pikmin 4 demo. Below is the full rundown, courtesy of the official support page.

Pikmin 4 - Version 1.1.1 (16th December 2025)

Fix Related to Giving Oatchi Commands

You can now give the “Go to Work” command to Oatchi in your squad right away when you keep pressing the A Button after throwing all of the Pikmin in your squad. For tasks where there aren’t enough Pikmin, or things Oatchi is unable to do, the command will still be stopped temporarily.



Fixes Related to Roll Overs

When you start a new game with Roll Over, you can now carry over all of Oatchi’s previously learned skills. Speak to the captain and go into the training screen after Oatchi grows and you are able to do training. Note: You cannot perform Roll Over starts in the Pikmin 4 demo.

Fixed a bug where some treasures are not reflected in the completion of the Treasure Catalog.

Fixes Related to Creature Activity Levels

While the activity level is set to “Relaxed,” the following creatures will no longer attack unless you attack them first. Moss Waterwraith Dweevils Carrying Bomb Rocks

While the activity level is set to “Relaxed,” creatures are less likely to inhale Pikmin or catch them with their tongues.

Fixed a bug where the Grubchucker is unable to prey on Pikmin while the activity level is set to “Fierce.”

Fixed a bug where some creatures would freeze in place when fed multiple Bomb Rocks while the activity level is set to “Fierce.”

Fixes Related to Decor Pikmin

Made it easier to “Say Cheese” when taking pictures of some Decor Pikmin.

Decor Pikmin are now unaffected when a creature performs an attack where they suck in Pikmin.

Fixed a bug where there was sometimes a delay in reflecting what Decor Pikmin you have found when sending that data to the Pikmin Bloom smart device application. Note: Decor Pikmin data cannot be sent to Pikmin Bloom from the Pikmin 4 demo.



Fixes Related to Auto Target Lock

Added a setting that makes it so the cursor is not locked in place from repeatedly pressing the A Button while Auto Target Lock is set to “Off.” Note: You can switch between “On” and “Off” by opening the Pause menu (- Button), selecting “Settings,” and going to “Tap A Repeatedly to Lock.” (This is set to “Off” by default.)



Additional Button Guide

An explanation will now appear in screen while in “Photo Mode” when using the Field Camera indicating that you can move the camera up or down using the up and down direction buttons on the Joy-Con (L) (or the up and down buttons on the +Control Pad of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller).

Other Bug Fixes

Fixed other issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Note: A patch with the same changes has also been distributed for the Pikmin 4 demo. The demo version cannot send Decor Pikmin information to the Pikmin Bloom smart device application.

This follows recent calls from fans for a Switch 2 upgrade for Pikmin 4, after an odd listing was spotted on the eShop earlier this month.

In some other update news, Mario Tennis Aces on the Switch has been updated to Version 3.1.1 today. It addresses "several issues to improve the gameplay experience". Nintendo also rolled out a new patch for Mario Kart World yesterday, and is releasing a new update for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment soon.