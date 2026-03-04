The Pokémon Company is going big with Pokémon Pokopia, throwing some limited-time events that will allow you to get some brand new Pokémon for your paradise. Sometimes, these 'mons will only be available during the event, so you'll want to hop in as soon as you can.

This guide will cover every single event coming to Pokémon Pokopia, along with and rewards, when the next event kicks off, and all previous events held in-game.

Pokémon Pokopia Current & Upcoming Limited-Time Events

The first limited-time event is “More Spores for Hoppip”, which kicks off in-game from 9th March 2026 and runs until 24th March 2026. As per TPC, you'll need to rebuild the Pokémon Center in at least one town in order to access the event.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Here's a list of times for when the event starts in your region:

North America: 2pm PDT / 3pm MDT / 4pm CDT / 5pm EDT

2pm PDT / 3pm MDT / 4pm CDT / 5pm EDT UK/Ire: 9pm GMT

9pm GMT Europe: 10pm CET / 11pm EET

10pm CET / 11pm EET Asia/Oceania: 6am (Tue) JST / 5am (Tue) AWST / 8am (Tue) AEDT

During this event, you'll be able to meet and befriend Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff, and this is the only way you'll be able to get them in the game.

You'll also be able to collect special cotton spores, which you can then exchange for picnic furniture items. You'll need these to befriend all of Hoppip's evolutions.

Former Limited-Time Events in Pokémon Pokopia

Below are all of the previous limited events that have been held in Pokémon Pokopia.

Pokémon Pokopia Limited-Time Event Available Pokémon End Date N/A N/A N/A

We'll be keeping an eye out for future events, so we'll keep updating this guide over the coming months and years. In the meantime, keep an eye out for more paradise-building coverage very soon!