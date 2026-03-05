Having trouble finding a particular Pokémon pal? Pokémon Pokopia has a few handy ways of looking for missing 'mons, and it turns out, Fly and Teleport are your friends. These Pokémon Specialties will help you find the critter you're after — as long as you're already friends with them

This guide tells you what you need to do to use Fly and Teleport, some of the Pokémon that can use it, and what exactly they do, if it's not too obvious already.

What do Fly & Teleport do?

Fly and Teleport are extremely useful specialties as they can take you directly to a Pokémon you've already befriended. This is extremely useful when you're trying to make materials with a Pokémon that has the Burn Specialty, or any other type of crafting specialty.

This only works if the Pokémon is in the biome you're currently in — so don't try looking for Mosslax in the Withered Wastelands.

How to use the Fly Specialty

To use Fly, all you need to do is open up your menu and select the Pokédex app.

Then, look for the Pokémon you're trying to find. Once you find them, press the + button and you'll start "searching" for them. Talk to a Pokémon with the Fly Specialty, they will offer to fly you directly to the missing 'mon as long as you have the Pokédex out.

This is way quicker than just walking around and asking for help.

Pokémon with the Fly specialty include the Pidgey line, the Hoothoot line, and Drifblim.

How to use the Teleport Specialty

Teleport works in exactly the same way as Fly does, amazingly. So it's all down to preference.

Again, just pull your Pokédex out, hit + on the Pokémon you want to search for, then find your Teleporting 'mon and they'll take you to them.

Pokémon with this skill include the Exeggcute line, the Abra line, and the Ralts line.



Ready to be swept away to the nearest Tangrowth? In the Professor's absence, we're here to help. Head on over to our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for a complete guide on specialties, builds, the story, and other tips and tricks.