Pokémon Pokopia's cute post-apocalypse hides relics of the past, and you'll come across many of them as you begin to rebuild and revitalise the world. Some of them are fun little nods to Kanto's past, while others are fun little items to give your home some decorative flair.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about Lost Relics, how to appraise them, every single Lost Relic you can get in the game, and what you can do with them.

Note: This guide is a work-in-progress and we'll have a full list of Relics as soon as possible!



Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Pokémon Pokopia Lost Relic Guide

There are two types of Lost Relic you can uncover in Pokopia — (S) or (L), which basically means Small or Large.

Fossils are a completely different category, and we'll be covering those separately soon.

All Lost Relics

Here's a list of all the Lost Relics we've found in Pokémon Pokopia so far. You'll find a list of all of them underneath the Collection tab in the menu, under Ancient Artifacts.

Obviously, we haven't found them all yet, so this list is a work in progress. Come back soon for the full list!

The Relics are randomised, meaning you can't guarantee what Relic you'll get from which biome. So you'll have to keep hunting for those last few.

Large Relics

There are 37 Large Relics to discover in-game. And if there's a Relic you like in particular, you can indeed get duplicates!

Polygonal Shelf

??

Avalugg Table

??

Naptime Bed

Wiggly Mirror

Pitcher-plant Pot

??

??

Arcade Machine

Funky Diffuser

Gold Teeth

??

Big Nugget

Boo-in-the-Box

??

Mysterious Statue

Firey Magby Statue

Gym Emblem Statue

Spacesuit

Model Space Shuttle

Spaceship

Rowlet Clock

Castform Weather Charm

Eerie Candle

Garden Ornament

Bike

Horsea Fountain

Fishing Rod

Raichu Sign

Photo Cutout Board

Meteor Lamp

??

Slowpoke Rug

??

Town Map

??

Small Relics

There are more Small Relics than Large in Pokopia — 46 in total. Here are all of the ones we've found so far, and we'll update this list soon!

Miracle Seed

Hard Stone

Black Glasses

Black Belt

Spell Tag

Destiny Knot

Life Orb

Iron Ball

Metal Powder

Adrenaline Orb

Throat Spray

Flame Orb

Room Service

What are Lost Relics?

Lost Relics vary depending on the type of Relic you get appraised.

Small relics are usually items you can frame, objects that you may have used in past Pokémon games (like the Miracle Seed or Choice Band). You can't use them in-game, so think of them as, uh, lost relics of the past.

Large Relics are almost always furniture items, and they're usually themed after Pokémon. There are some really fun ones to collect — of course Pikachu and Ditto get some representation, but there's other cute items, too.

How to find Lost Relics

Lost Relics will be found in any of those glowing spots you see in the ground. You can find these as normal while wandering around, but you can also use your Dowsing Machine and a Pokémon with the Search Specialty to find those pesky hidden spots.

Once you find them, all you have to do is break them with Rock Smash. Sometimes you'll get a prompt to use Water Gun on the block as it will explode otherwise, so keep an eye out for that.

Once the block is broken, you can pick up the Relic and store it in your pocket. Nice and easy.

How to Appraise Lost Relics

Appraising Relics is very easy — all you need to do is find a Pokémon with the Appraise Specialty. And wouldn't you know it, Professor Tangrowth is the only 'mon who has this.

Tangrowth is usually wandering around near the Pokémon Center of any given map. So just head there, talk to him, and show him the Relic and he'll appraise it for you.

What can you do with Lost Relics?

You can obviously decorate your home(s) with the Lost Relics you pick up, but certain Relics are required to attract certain Pokémon to a habitat.

A few crucial Relics include the Eerie Candle, the Castform Weather Charm, and the Fishing Rod. Some of these you'll get without finding a Lost Relic, but if you need multiple, then you'll have to start digging.

But there's a third use — a Pokémon with the Collect Specialty can trade Relics with you for other goods. Sometimes, that's worth it, especially if you have multiples of a certain Relic. You'll find this 'mon in the Museum area of Rocky Ridges.

Nothing to get lost over here! If you're looking for our Pokédex, habitats, specialties, or just general tips and hints, head to our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for all of that and more.