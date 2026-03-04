Pokémon Pokopia: Mystery Gift Codes List

Mystery Gifts are here once again in Pokémon Pokopia. And, c'mon, just because you can't catch the Pokémon, doesn't mean you can't still get some freebies. The Pokémon Company frequently drop free distributions for their games, and here, it ranges from furniture to food to materials — most likely!

Below you'll find a complete list of all the Mystery Gift codes available for Pokémon Pokopia. As always, thanks to Serebii.net for keeping a close eye on these distributions — make sure you drop them a follow on Bluesky.

Complete list of Active Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes

Here is the full list of active Mystery Gift codes you can claim in Pokémon Pokopia right now. Who doesn't want free furniture, after all?

We'll update this list when new codes appear.

Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift code Reward Expiry Date (no code - "get via internet")

Ditto Rug

31st Jan 2027 - 23:59 UTC



Complete list of Expired Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes

Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift code Reward

Expiry Date



N/A

N/A

N/A



We'll continue to update this guide as more codes come to (and go from) Pokémon Pokopia. In the meantime, keep an eye out for more paradise-building coverage very soon!