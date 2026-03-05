We all know asking how long a cosy life sim-esque game is a dangerous question, but that's exactly what we're doing here with Pokémon Pokopia, the latest Pokémon spin-off developed by the Dragon Quest Builders teams from Koei Tecmo and Omega Force.

So, if you're just wondering how long it'll take you to clear the main story of Pokopia, or you want to know how many hours you'll need to lose to complete your Pokédex, this guide is the one for you.

How does it take to beat the story in Pokémon Pokopia?

Yes, there is a story in Pokémon Pokopia, and it's actually a really good one, too. And depending on the type of player you are, it can be quite meaty, too.

You can expect Pokopia's story to take around 30-40 hours. It took us almost 40, for example, but we were doing a lot of exploration and many sidequests along the way.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

If you just want to power through the main story, you could probably get through it in 25, but you're missing out on a lot of game that way!

How long will it take to do everything?

Ohhh goodness, more than any other Pokémon game, Pokopia has a lot going on — and it's not just about completing the Pokédex, either.

We're going to be honest, we reckon you could easily double the top end of that playtime. That's a solid 80 hours minimum, probably closer to 100 hours, to unlock absolutely everything, get every recipe, every habitat, and every single 'mon.

Of course, completing everything is just part of the game, and if you're a keen builder or multiplayer fiend, then the real answer is that time is a piece of string, everything is limitless, and you're going to lose your life to the game. You could make it last forever, basically.

That's one meaty Pokémon game right there that should keep you busy for a long ol' time. Fortunately, our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough contains tons of helpful guides to give you some pointers and hints on what you can get up to in this ruined world of Kanto.