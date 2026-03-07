Pokémon Pokopia is a game stuffed full of secrets and fun nods to the entire series' history, not just Kanto. And sometimes, you'll come across some fan-favourite Legendary Pokémon that'll drop you a surprise gift. But what are these Mysterious Feathers?

This guide tells you everything you need to know about Rainbow and Silver Feathers — we'll tell you what Pokémon drop them, how to get the Feathers, and then what to do with them.

Mysterious Feathers Guide

Mysterious Feathers are unusual items that, when you first come across one, you probably have no idea what to do with them.

They come in two variants — Rainbow and Silver — and the colour makes no difference, it just determines what Pokémon they've come from.

How to get Rainbow & Silver Feathers

Getting either a Rainbow or Silver Feather is totally random and, at least early on, you can't guarantee where you'll find them.

Sometimes, while you're minding your own business, building, exploring, or crafting, you'll hear a Pokémon roar. When you do, look up to the sky and you'll probably spot a Legendary Pokémon soaring through the skies.

This is either Ho-oh or Lugia and, depending on which one appears, they'll drop a single Rainbow or Silver Feather, respectively. The time of day or weather doesn't seem to affect their spawn rate.

Watch where they drop the feather and run towards the area. If Ho-oh dropped the feather, you'll need to down it with Water Gun and put the flames out. If it's Lugia's feather, then use Cut to disperse the tornado.

Now, you can claim the feather as yours.

What do you do with the Feathers?

At the moment, the Feathers seem to only serve one purpose — you can trade them for random pieces of furniture in Rocky Ridges.

To do this, you'll need to make your way through the cave system in the mountainous area until you reach a lava section. Look left and you'll spot a big, destroyed building. Head over there and you'll find the remains of a museum, and inside you'll meet Gimmighoul.

Befriend the strange chest and they'll tell you that they'll take the Rainbow and Silver Feathers off of your hands for a piece of furniture, thanks to their Collect Specialty.

Can you catch Ho-oh and Lugia?

We haven't managed to so far, however, we won't say it isn't possible just yet!

There are tons of things to discover in Pokopia still, so we'll let you know as soon as we're able to make friends with these legendary flying creatures.

Two glorious creatures dropping lovely treasures, what a treat for Gold & Silver fans. if you've seen enough feathers for one day and need help progressing the story, finding materials, or just figuring out the game, our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub is filled with guides on all that and more.