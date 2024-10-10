Whether you want to believe it or not, the Nintendo alarm clock is real.

This is no joke. The Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is now available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers and it is packed with a surprising number of features that you might want to play with when you get your hands on one.

That's where this guide comes in. Below, we have answered every question you might have about Nintendo's most unexpected drop of 2024, so, set those clocks and let's dive in.

Note. This guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it in the coming days with more information.

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo Guide

This section of our guide covers all the questions you may have when getting started with your Nintendo Alarmo, including how to set up Alarmo, connect it to the internet, and update Nintendo's sound clock, plus how to link Alarmo to your Nintendo Account.

How To Set Up Nintendo Alarmo

To set up your Nintendo Alarmo for the first time, you'll need the Alarmo clock, the included USB-C cable, and a USB AC plug capable of supplying at least 5V/1.5A/7.5W of power (not included).

With those bits ready, follow these steps:

Insert the included USB-C cable into the bottom of the Alarmo and connect the other end to your USB AC plug. Insert the plug into a wall socket and turn it on. Place the Alarmo on a flat surface, angled towards your bed with a clear, uninterrupted view of where you'll be sleeping. Follow the on-screen instructions and use the Alarmo dial/confirm button on top to set up the language, region, timezone and date. Follow the on-screen movement prompts to calibrate the motion sensor. You can either set your alarm right away, or come back to it later by following the steps below.

How To Set Nintendo Alarmo Alarm, Scene & Mode

Once you're all set up, you'll want to investigate what Alarmo can do. Here's how to set a new alarm, scene and mode:

Press the dial once to open the Alarmo main menu. Turn the dial to find the 'Alarm Settings' screen and press the dial again to access it. Using the dial, flip through the available scenes and press it to confirm when you've settled on one. You can pick out a specific scene, randomise by game by choosing the first option for each title, or randomise the scene completely by scrolling right to the end. Next up, mode. Again, turn the dial to see all available modes (Firm, Moderate, Gentle and Button) and press it to select one. Finally, it's time to set the alarm. Use the dial to select the hour you want to get up, and press confirm to switch to minutes. One final press of the dial and your alarm is set.

Note: You can only set one alarm at a time, though you can choose which day it sounds on — hopefully avoiding any unwanted early starts on the weekend.

How To Connect Nintendo Alarmo To The Internet

Ready to connect your Alarmo to the internet? Follow these steps to get online:

Press the dial to open the Alarmo menu and navigate to the 'Settings' option. Once inside, turn the dial again to find the 'Internet' subsection and confirm. Follow the on-screen instructions and select "Yes" when asked if you'd like to search for network devices. Turn the dial until you see your chosen network device and press to confirm. If your device doesn't appear, press back and try again. Now, here's the long bit. Enter your device password by turning the dial to the relevant character and pressing to select it. Make sure you enter everything in the right case, you don't want to be doing this step multiple times. When you're finished typing, press the Notification Button to confirm your password.

How To Link A Nintendo Account To Alarmo

Grab a smart device that can read QR codes and let's link (or unlink) your Nintendo account to your Alarmo.

Note: You'll have to connect your Alarmo to the internet to link a Nintendo account. Follow the steps above if you're yet to get online.

Press the dial to open the Alarmo menu and head to the 'Settings' screen. Turn the dial until you hit 'Nintendo Account' and press confirm. Follow the on-screen instructions and scan the QR code on your smart device when it pops up. Sign in to your Nintendo account on your smart device and hit confirm to link it to the Alarmo (only one Nintendo account can be linked at a time).

To unlink your account, you'll need to reset your Alarmo to its factory settings, which we'll cover next...

How To Factory Reset Nintendo Alarmo

Want to get your Alarmo back to its box-fresh system state, or maybe just unlink your Nintendo account? Follow these steps:

Press the dial to access the Alarmo menu and scroll to the 'Settings' tab. Turn the dial to find the 'Restore Factory Settings' and press confirm. Follow the on-screen instructions and press the dial one final time to start the reset.

Is your Alarmo in need of a system update? Here's how to get it on the latest version: