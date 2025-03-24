Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo had been updated to version 3.0.0, adding in a highly-requested feature that, frankly, should have been there at launch.

As detailed by the Japanese support page (english patch notes are not yet available at the time of writing), you can now alter the alarm time and mode for each day of the week. This was a major sticking point for us when we first reviewed the device, but Nintendo has finally come through with this much-needed update.

In addition, another complaint users had was the limitations around the Sleepy Sounds mode. Previously, you had no option to lengthen the amount of time that these would play, but thanks to the new update, you can set these to play for as little as one minute or as long as sixty minutes.

So, let's take a look at the patch notes:

- You can now set the alarm ON/OFF, alarm time, and alarm mode for each day of the week.

- You can now set the playback time of the Sleepy Sounds sound.

- You can set this in 1-minute increments from 1 minute to 60 minutes.

- A preview will now play on the alarm scene selection screen.

- Improved the stability of determining whether the good night sound will play.

- Even if the good night sound has already played, you can now play it again by setting the good night sound.

- You can now set the screen brightness to a darker setting.

- You can now check the MAC address of the unit even when not connected to the Internet.

- Fixed several issues and improved operational stability and usability.

Alarmo also recently received an update to add sounds from Super Mario Bros. as part of the MAR10 Day celebrations. The device had previously been exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online users, but is now available at select retailers.