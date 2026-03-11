As if there wasn't enough to do in Pokémon Pokopia, Omega Force and The Pokémon Company threw in a whole cooking system. This lets you make dishes that you can either eat to upgrade your Transformations or give as gifts to other Pokémon.

In this guide, we've got a list of all 24 cooking recipes you can make in the game, alongside their flavours, all the ingredients you need, and how to cook at all.

Cooking Guide - Pokémon Pokopia

There are four different types of food you can make in Pokémon Pokopia, and each one has six different variants.

We've broken down all of the recipes below by their type, and listed all the ingredients you need, whether you need a Pokémon Specialty to make it, and what flavour the food is.

Salad Recipes & Flavours

Easily the healthiest thing you can make here, this is the first recipe you'll learn from Chef Dente.

You'll need a Chopping Board and at least 1x Leaf to make Salad.

All Salads will boost the power of Leafage, increasing the range of grass you can pull up, as well as allowing you to pull duckweed out of the water and moss out of stone.

Recipe Ingredients Required Specialty Flavour Simple Salad Leaf x1, Any x1 N/A N/A Leppa Salad Leaf x1, Leppa Berry x1 N/A Sweet Seaweed Salad Leaf x1, Seaweed x1 N/A Bitter Shredded Salad Leaf x1, Any x1 Chop Sour Crushed-berry Salad Leaf x1, Chesto Berry x1 Crush Dry Crouton Salad Leaf x1, Bread x1 N/A Spicy

Soup Recipes & Flavours

Soup is the only recipe you're not required to learn as part of the Rocky Ridges main story.

To make soup, you'll need a Cooking Pot (placed on a Stove) and at least 1x Fresh Water, which you can buy from the Pokémon Center or get from a Vending Machine.

A sip of Soup will upgrade your Water Gun, making watering crops and grass much easier, as you'll now hit more tiles at once.

Recipe Ingredients Required Specialty Flavour

Simple Soup

Fresh Water x1, Any x2

N/A

N/A

Seaweed Soup

Fresh Water x1, Seaweed x1, Any x1

N/A

Bitter

Mushroom Soup

Fresh Water x1, Cave Mushrooms x1, Any x1

N/A

Dry

Electrifying Soup

Fresh Water x1, Any x2

Generate

Spicy

Healthy Soup

Fresh Water x1, Bean x1, Leaf x1

N/A

Spicy

Flavourful Soup

Fresh Water x1, Aspear Berry x1, Hamburger Steak x1

N/A

Sour



Bread Recipes & Flavours

the second recipe you'll get from the talking barrel, Bread is extremely useful to have on hand if you're a keen chopper of... well, all things.

To make bread, you need a Bread Oven, which Torkoal will teach you to make, and at least 1x Wheat. Before you use the over the first time, you'll also want to bring a Burn Pokémon with you to power it on.

Bread will give your Cut Transformation a much-needed upgrade, allowing you to cut through trees much quicker, slice through metal grates and gates, and charge up your cut to cover a wider distance.

Recipe Ingredients Required Specialty Flavour Simple Bread Wheat x1, Any x2 N/A N/A Leppa Bread Wheat x1, Leppa Berry x1, Any x1 N/A Sour Carrot Bread Wheat x1, Carrot x1, Any x1 N/A Spicy Recycled Bread Wheat x1, Carrot x1, Any x1 Recycle Bitter Fluffy Bread Wheat x1, Pecha Berry x1, Any x1 Water Sweet Bread Bowl Wheat x1, Soup x1, Any x1 Burn Spicy

Hamburger Steak Recipes & Flavours

The last recipe Chef Dente will give you is probably the best one. To make it, you'll need a Frying Pan (on top of a stove), and at least 1x Bean.

Despite lacking any meat, Hamburger Steaks upgrade your Rock Smash — and this works with Rollout too.

After eating this, you'll be able to punch through much-harder materials and get materials like Iron Ore, Gold Ore, Pokemetal Fragments, and get other types of stone and rock blocks.



Ingredients List

It's not just food you can eat in Pokémon Pokopia. If you need a quick shot of PP, particularly early on, you can eat almost all of the ingredients you pick up around the world.

Not only are they good for PP, but you can give them as a gift to the other Pokémon in a pinch. They all have a different flavour profile, so here's all of the ingredients you can get in Pokopia, broken down by type.

Crop & Vegetable Flavours

All of the ingredients here can be got either by exploring and picking up items or by growing them yourself.

Ingredient Flavour Bean Sweet Tomato N/A Wheat N/A Potato Bitter Carrot Spicy Seaweed Bitter Cave Mushrooms Dry

Berry Flavours

Berries can be found on trees throughout Pokémon Pokopia; you might need to visit some Dream Islands or take pictures of your friends' trees to get all of them, however.

Ingredient Flavour Leppa Berry N/A Lum Berry N/A Chesto Berry Dry Rawst Berry Bitter Pecha Berry Sweet Aspear Berry Sour

Drink Flavours

Drinks can be found in Vending Machines, which you'll first encounter in Bleak Beach. They need to be powered by electricity in order to work, and each Vending Machine can only be used once a day.

While a few of these have flavours and can be given as gifts, their primary use is to allow Ditto to spit out water or liquid, creating water and waterfalls.

Ingredient Flavour Fresh Water N/A Soda Pop N/A Moomoo Milk

Sweet Roserade Tea

N/A Chili Sauce

Spicy

When do you learn to cook?

You'll learn to cook dishes during the Rocky Ridges storyline as you attempt to save Chef Dente from the barrel.

This may well be the second or third area you visit in the game; it doesn't matter whether you go to Bleak Beach or Rocky Ridges first, but if you want to know what you get from each area, it's worth weighing up whether you'd prefer electricity generation or cooking. Have a look at our guide on which area to visit first.

How do you cook food?

Simple: you need a station to cook at and a tool. We've detailed what you need above alongside the specific recipes, but for a quick reference:

Salad Chopping Board Soup Cooking Pot, Stove Bread Bread Oven, Burn Specialty Hamburger Steak Frying Pan, Stove

What are flavours for?

Flavours are important for one reason: increasing Pokémon Comfort Levels.

Every single Pokémon in Pokopia has a favourite flavour, which is listed in their Pokédex entry. They'll also sometimes ask for a specific flavour of food. And while some dishes tell you which flavour they are, a few items of food don't.

You'll see which flavour each dish is above, but here's a list of all flavours in the game:

Sweet

Spicy

Dry

Bitter

Sour

You'll be cooking up a storm soon enough! For a complete list of Pokémon, habitats, or help gathering materials, check out our full Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for more guides on creating the perfect home for you and your Poké pals!