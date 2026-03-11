As if there wasn't enough to do in Pokémon Pokopia, Omega Force and The Pokémon Company threw in a whole cooking system. This lets you make dishes that you can either eat to upgrade your Transformations or give as gifts to other Pokémon.
In this guide, we've got a list of all 24 cooking recipes you can make in the game, alongside their flavours, all the ingredients you need, and how to cook at all.
Cooking Guide - Pokémon Pokopia
There are four different types of food you can make in Pokémon Pokopia, and each one has six different variants.
We've broken down all of the recipes below by their type, and listed all the ingredients you need, whether you need a Pokémon Specialty to make it, and what flavour the food is.
Salad Recipes & Flavours
Easily the healthiest thing you can make here, this is the first recipe you'll learn from Chef Dente.
You'll need a Chopping Board and at least 1x Leaf to make Salad.
All Salads will boost the power of Leafage, increasing the range of grass you can pull up, as well as allowing you to pull duckweed out of the water and moss out of stone.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Required Specialty
|Flavour
|Simple Salad
|Leaf x1, Any x1
|N/A
|N/A
|Leppa Salad
|Leaf x1, Leppa Berry x1
|N/A
|Sweet
|Seaweed Salad
|Leaf x1, Seaweed x1
|N/A
|Bitter
|Shredded Salad
|Leaf x1, Any x1
|Chop
|Sour
|Crushed-berry Salad
|Leaf x1, Chesto Berry x1
|Crush
|Dry
|Crouton Salad
|Leaf x1, Bread x1
|N/A
|Spicy
Soup Recipes & Flavours
Soup is the only recipe you're not required to learn as part of the Rocky Ridges main story.
To make soup, you'll need a Cooking Pot (placed on a Stove) and at least 1x Fresh Water, which you can buy from the Pokémon Center or get from a Vending Machine.
A sip of Soup will upgrade your Water Gun, making watering crops and grass much easier, as you'll now hit more tiles at once.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Required Specialty
|Flavour
|Simple Soup
|Fresh Water x1, Any x2
|N/A
|N/A
|Seaweed Soup
|Fresh Water x1, Seaweed x1, Any x1
|N/A
|Bitter
|Mushroom Soup
|Fresh Water x1, Cave Mushrooms x1, Any x1
|N/A
|Dry
|Electrifying Soup
|Fresh Water x1, Any x2
|Generate
|Spicy
|Healthy Soup
|Fresh Water x1, Bean x1, Leaf x1
|N/A
|Spicy
|Flavourful Soup
|Fresh Water x1, Aspear Berry x1, Hamburger Steak x1
|N/A
|Sour
Bread Recipes & Flavours
the second recipe you'll get from the talking barrel, Bread is extremely useful to have on hand if you're a keen chopper of... well, all things.
To make bread, you need a Bread Oven, which Torkoal will teach you to make, and at least 1x Wheat. Before you use the over the first time, you'll also want to bring a Burn Pokémon with you to power it on.
Bread will give your Cut Transformation a much-needed upgrade, allowing you to cut through trees much quicker, slice through metal grates and gates, and charge up your cut to cover a wider distance.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Required Specialty
|Flavour
|Simple Bread
|Wheat x1, Any x2
|N/A
|N/A
|Leppa Bread
|Wheat x1, Leppa Berry x1, Any x1
|N/A
|Sour
|Carrot Bread
|Wheat x1, Carrot x1, Any x1
|N/A
|Spicy
|Recycled Bread
|Wheat x1, Carrot x1, Any x1
|Recycle
|Bitter
|Fluffy Bread
|Wheat x1, Pecha Berry x1, Any x1
|Water
|Sweet
|Bread Bowl
|Wheat x1, Soup x1, Any x1
|Burn
|Spicy
Hamburger Steak Recipes & Flavours
The last recipe Chef Dente will give you is probably the best one. To make it, you'll need a Frying Pan (on top of a stove), and at least 1x Bean.
Despite lacking any meat, Hamburger Steaks upgrade your Rock Smash — and this works with Rollout too.
After eating this, you'll be able to punch through much-harder materials and get materials like Iron Ore, Gold Ore, Pokemetal Fragments, and get other types of stone and rock blocks.
Ingredients List
It's not just food you can eat in Pokémon Pokopia. If you need a quick shot of PP, particularly early on, you can eat almost all of the ingredients you pick up around the world.
Not only are they good for PP, but you can give them as a gift to the other Pokémon in a pinch. They all have a different flavour profile, so here's all of the ingredients you can get in Pokopia, broken down by type.
Crop & Vegetable Flavours
All of the ingredients here can be got either by exploring and picking up items or by growing them yourself.
|Ingredient
|Flavour
|Bean
|Sweet
|Tomato
|N/A
|Wheat
|N/A
|Potato
|Bitter
|Carrot
|Spicy
|Seaweed
|Bitter
|Cave Mushrooms
|Dry
Berry Flavours
Berries can be found on trees throughout Pokémon Pokopia; you might need to visit some Dream Islands or take pictures of your friends' trees to get all of them, however.
|Ingredient
|Flavour
|Leppa Berry
|N/A
|Lum Berry
|N/A
|Chesto Berry
|Dry
|Rawst Berry
|Bitter
|Pecha Berry
|Sweet
|Aspear Berry
|Sour
Drink Flavours
Drinks can be found in Vending Machines, which you'll first encounter in Bleak Beach. They need to be powered by electricity in order to work, and each Vending Machine can only be used once a day.
While a few of these have flavours and can be given as gifts, their primary use is to allow Ditto to spit out water or liquid, creating water and waterfalls.
|Ingredient
|Flavour
|Fresh Water
|N/A
|Soda Pop
|N/A
|Moomoo Milk
|Sweet
|Roserade Tea
|N/A
|Chili Sauce
|Spicy
When do you learn to cook?
You'll learn to cook dishes during the Rocky Ridges storyline as you attempt to save Chef Dente from the barrel.
This may well be the second or third area you visit in the game; it doesn't matter whether you go to Bleak Beach or Rocky Ridges first, but if you want to know what you get from each area, it's worth weighing up whether you'd prefer electricity generation or cooking. Have a look at our guide on which area to visit first.
How do you cook food?
Simple: you need a station to cook at and a tool. We've detailed what you need above alongside the specific recipes, but for a quick reference:
- Salad
- Chopping Board
- Soup
- Cooking Pot, Stove
- Bread
- Bread Oven, Burn Specialty
- Hamburger Steak
- Frying Pan, Stove
What are flavours for?
Flavours are important for one reason: increasing Pokémon Comfort Levels.
Every single Pokémon in Pokopia has a favourite flavour, which is listed in their Pokédex entry. They'll also sometimes ask for a specific flavour of food. And while some dishes tell you which flavour they are, a few items of food don't.
You'll see which flavour each dish is above, but here's a list of all flavours in the game:
- Sweet
- Spicy
- Dry
- Bitter
- Sour
You'll be cooking up a storm soon enough! For a complete list of Pokémon, habitats, or help gathering materials, check out our full Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for more guides on creating the perfect home for you and your Poké pals!