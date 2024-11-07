Mario & Luigi: Brothership All Island Locations

Mario & Luigi: Brothership has got a whole bunch of fun islands and islets to explore across its large campaign map.

These islands may start out fairly small in nature as you sail around Lushgreen Sea, but reach out to the rest of the regions here and there are huge big playgrounds full of tricks, traps, secrets and boss battles to dig into exploring.

So, let's take a look at all the islands there are to find in Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and where you can go to find them!

Mario & Luigi: Brothership: All Islands

Rumbla Island

An island of artisans who worship the Rumbla Dish!

Raynforst Island

A lush forest island full of shortcuts and secrets.

Twistee Island

The Twisten Sprout (geddit?) sits at the centre of this colourful land full of dancers.

Florall Island

Do you like flowers? Florall Island, as the name subtly suggests, is full of all sorts of 'em. Even great big bouncy ones.

Desolatt Island

Desolatt is DESOLATE, darling! A half-buried town and secrets in the sand await.

Merrygo Island

Merrygo Island has got a great big maze for you to use some new Bros. Moves in.

Lottacoins Island

Big busy city vibes are what make up Lottacoins Island. This is a busy place with, well, lots of coins and that.

Allsand Island

You are never going to believe what Allsand Island is almost entirely composed of!

Bulbfish Island

Dark and cloudy skies await in this colourful coral region.

Heatfreeze Island

Hot and cold collide in the puzzles and platforming of Heetfreeze Island.

Skorcheen Island

Scorchio! It's well hot on Skorcheen Island because of all the volcanos and lava and that, innit.

Slippenglide Island

The Slippenglide people welcome you to Slippenglide Island. There's lots of snow and ice here, so be careful.

Offandon Island

Bowser's minions are everywhere on this secret island lair, which you can find at the location below once the campaign reaches its later stages.

Wayaway Island

There are multiple steps to finding Wayaway Island, so sail on over to our guide to find this one!

Jellyfish Island

Jellyfish Island is home to a great dance hall, and it forms part of the critical path, no map required to find it!

Conductor Island

A very late game island with big spoilers. You'll end up at Conductor Island automatically as part of the campaign's very final stages, so no need to go hunting for it.