During your adventures in Mario & Luigi: Brothership, you'll meet Issa Rock, who's keen on studying the rare reefs dotted around Concordia.
Find a reef whilst sailing the high seas, and you can report to Issa, who's usually located right beside the cannon on Shipshape in exchange for various items.
So, let's take a look at where you can find all of the hidden reefs in the game!
Mario & Luigi: Brothership: All Reef Locations
Lushgreen Sea
Weeping-Lion Reef
Location: South-west Lushgreen Sea
Weeping-Lion Reef looks like a lion crying. Not sure what the name pertains to though.
Pensive Reef
Location: Centre south of Lushgreen Sea
Pensive Reef is modelled on a young citizen of Concordia as they sit on a rock and contemplate something important - quite possibly what's for tea.
Squiddish Reef
Location: South-east Lushgreen Sea
Squiddish Reef, which should never be confused with Lee Van Cleef, looks like a big Squid made of rocks.
Color-Full Sea
Broque Reef
Location: Central Color-Full Sea
What is a Broque anyway? Is it not a type of shoe?
Just-a-Fluke Reef
Location: Western Color-Full Sea
It won't be a fluke if you manage to find Just-a-Fluke Island. Well, it might be. But still. We've filled a space, haven't we!
Ominous Reef
Location: South-west Color-full Sea
Ominous Reef is well scary, mate. Ask anyone. It also looks like some sharks circling in the water. Or dolphins. Yes, we prefer dolphins.
Eternal Struggle Reef
Location: South-east Color-full Sea
Man's eternal struggle. Or, just two crabs arm-wrestling. That's what it looks like from here.
Mysterious Swirled Reef
Location: South-east Color-Full Sea
OK. Look. Mysterious Swirled Reef just looks like a big poo. Or a soft ice cream. We didn't design it.
Brrrning Sea
Shower Reef
Location: North Brrrning Sea
It's a rock version of one of those fancy lady fishes who we're always asking out on a date, before they batter us in turn-based battle.
Mushroob Reef
Location: Central Brrrning Sea
You are never going to believe what Mushroob Reef resembles.
Racer's Reef
Location: South Brrrning Sea
It looks like a bee? Why's it called Racer's Reef if it doesn't look like a Vauxhall Nova?
Rooted Turnip Reef
Location: South Brrrning Sea
Rooted Turnip Reef really looks like a turnip. Which means it also looks very like a swede.
Feathered Family Reef
Location: South-east Brrrning Sea
Feathered Family Reef looks like birds. That's all we've got.
Gulchrock Sea
Cater-Pillar Reef
Location: South Gulchrock Sea
They've called it Cater-Pillar Reef thanks to its resemblance to a caterpillar.
Off course Reef
Location: South-east Gulchrock Sea
Off Course looks like a rocket veering off-course. Because off course it does.
Lovestruck Reef
Location: Central Gulchrock Sea
Lovestruck Reef looks just like a big heart and some bells, which could either signify wedding bells, or exorcism bells. We just made exorcism bells up. Probably.
Tumbling Tower Reef
Location: North Gulchrock Sea
Five Goombas stood atop each other in time-honoured fashion. A tradition that dates all the way back to the earliest known Mario period, here cast in rock.
Stormstar Sea
Dream-Guardian Reef
Location: North Stormstar Sea
The Dream-Guardian Reef is a late-game find as it's in the final portion of the map to be revealed. Oh, and it looks like a big startled bird.
Gardener's Reef
Location: North-west Stormstar Sea
Our final entry, Gardener's Reef looks like a watering can. So, yeah, not exactly a high note to end on, really. Maybe go see the weeping lion again.
And that's your lot!
