During your adventures in Mario & Luigi: Brothership, you'll meet Issa Rock, who's keen on studying the rare reefs dotted around Concordia.

Find a reef whilst sailing the high seas, and you can report to Issa, who's usually located right beside the cannon on Shipshape in exchange for various items.

So, let's take a look at where you can find all of the hidden reefs in the game!

Mario & Luigi: Brothership: All Reef Locations

Lushgreen Sea

Weeping-Lion Reef

Location: South-west Lushgreen Sea

Weeping-Lion Reef looks like a lion crying. Not sure what the name pertains to though.

Pensive Reef

Location: Centre south of Lushgreen Sea

Pensive Reef is modelled on a young citizen of Concordia as they sit on a rock and contemplate something important - quite possibly what's for tea.

Squiddish Reef

Location: South-east Lushgreen Sea

Squiddish Reef, which should never be confused with Lee Van Cleef, looks like a big Squid made of rocks.

Color-Full Sea

Broque Reef

Location: Central Color-Full Sea

What is a Broque anyway? Is it not a type of shoe?

Just-a-Fluke Reef

Location: Western Color-Full Sea

It won't be a fluke if you manage to find Just-a-Fluke Island. Well, it might be. But still. We've filled a space, haven't we!

Ominous Reef

Location: South-west Color-full Sea

Ominous Reef is well scary, mate. Ask anyone. It also looks like some sharks circling in the water. Or dolphins. Yes, we prefer dolphins.

Eternal Struggle Reef

Location: South-east Color-full Sea

Man's eternal struggle. Or, just two crabs arm-wrestling. That's what it looks like from here.

Mysterious Swirled Reef

Location: South-east Color-Full Sea

OK. Look. Mysterious Swirled Reef just looks like a big poo. Or a soft ice cream. We didn't design it.

Brrrning Sea

Shower Reef

Location: North Brrrning Sea

It's a rock version of one of those fancy lady fishes who we're always asking out on a date, before they batter us in turn-based battle.

Mushroob Reef

Location: Central Brrrning Sea

You are never going to believe what Mushroob Reef resembles.

Racer's Reef

Location: South Brrrning Sea

It looks like a bee? Why's it called Racer's Reef if it doesn't look like a Vauxhall Nova?

Rooted Turnip Reef

Location: South Brrrning Sea

Rooted Turnip Reef really looks like a turnip. Which means it also looks very like a swede.

Feathered Family Reef

Location: South-east Brrrning Sea

Feathered Family Reef looks like birds. That's all we've got.

Gulchrock Sea

Cater-Pillar Reef

Location: South Gulchrock Sea

They've called it Cater-Pillar Reef thanks to its resemblance to a caterpillar.

Off course Reef

Location: South-east Gulchrock Sea

Off Course looks like a rocket veering off-course. Because off course it does.

Lovestruck Reef

Location: Central Gulchrock Sea

Lovestruck Reef looks just like a big heart and some bells, which could either signify wedding bells, or exorcism bells. We just made exorcism bells up. Probably.

Tumbling Tower Reef

Location: North Gulchrock Sea

Five Goombas stood atop each other in time-honoured fashion. A tradition that dates all the way back to the earliest known Mario period, here cast in rock.

Stormstar Sea

Dream-Guardian Reef

Location: North Stormstar Sea

The Dream-Guardian Reef is a late-game find as it's in the final portion of the map to be revealed. Oh, and it looks like a big startled bird.

Gardener's Reef

Location: North-west Stormstar Sea

Our final entry, Gardener's Reef looks like a watering can. So, yeah, not exactly a high note to end on, really. Maybe go see the weeping lion again.

And that's your lot!