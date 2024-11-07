Late into the campaign in Mario & Luigi: Brothership, you'll be tasked with finding the mysterious Wayaway Island.

Now, usually, finding an island is as simple as sailing around on currents and then spying it through your ship's cannon. However! It's not so simple with Wayaway, we need to find an Islet with three trees on it, and we're gonna need to jump down a bunch of pipes to get there!



Luckily, Mario and Luigi absolutely love jumping down pipes, so let's take a look at how to get to Wayaway Island.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership: Wayaway Island Location

Once you're on the quest to find Wayaway Island, you should be in the Gulchrock Sea area of the ocean map already.

Head for the cluster of Islets to discover here, and you'll find that all of them have metal Bowser gates blocking progress.

We need to visit all the islets in this area to find the three trees we are looking for. Don't worry the islets are all very small!

Once we reach Mynor Islet, as shown, you'll find the three trees you are looking for and can uncover a pipe straight to Wayaway.

Once you've found the pipe, the Wayaway Island location will be revealed in a permanent position at the extreme right of the map, off to the east of Gulchrock.

And that's all there is to it. We got stuck for ages trying to find this place, so don't worry if you were too!