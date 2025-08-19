Masahiro Sakurai has revealed something about Kirby Air Riders that shatters Kirby lore into a thousand pieces — Kirby isn't the only one who can use Copy Abilities anymore.

Yep, with the Switch 2 game introducing a whole swathe of Kirby characters to the racer, to make things "fair", now Waddle Dee, King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Cappy — among many others — will be able to inhale enemies on the course and take their powers.

In Kirby Air Riders, Copy Abilities can be used offensively or to boost your speed. So far, we've seen Fire, Sword, Bomb, Wheel, Mike, Cutter, Jet, Steel Ball, and Plasma, and we're sure many more will be shown off as we approach the game's release.

Honestly, Dedede with a microphone? That's a scary thought.

We got a ton of new info on Kirby Air Riders, including a look and the hugely expanded City Trial, the big character roster, and a release date — 20th November 2025.

What do you think about this change to Copy Abilities? Let us know in the comments.